Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
On Monday morning, 181 companies achieved new highs for the year.
Points of Interest:
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ: HJLI) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 2253.14% to hit its new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares broke to $607.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $441.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.5%.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were down 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $391.90.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,539.82 on Monday morning, moving up 0.7%.
- Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares hit $65.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.14 on Monday, moving up 15.83%.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares were up 0.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $228.89 for a change of up 0.55%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares were down 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $251.67.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares were down 2.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.56 for a change of down 2.02%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $894.99 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.45 with a daily change of up 8.2%.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $256.99 on Monday, moving down 1.1%.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $287.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.19%.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares broke to $39.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.44%.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.00. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares hit a yearly high of $15.90. The stock traded down 1.36% on the session.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.47 Monday. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares set a new yearly high of $46.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.60 on Monday, moving up 6.82%.
- Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.67 on Monday morning, moving up 4.4%.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) stock made a new 52-week high of $422.50 Monday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.77 on Monday, moving down 2.21%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $164.64 on Monday, moving down 1.32%.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.87 on Monday, moving up 1.7%.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.29.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $401.66 Monday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $156.64 with a daily change of up 2.77%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares set a new yearly high of $286.72 this morning. The stock was up 5.79% on the session.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares broke to $100.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.91%.
- argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $286.73 with a daily change of up 1.34%.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.81 on Monday, moving down 0.41%.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) shares were up 1.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.48 for a change of up 1.95%.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares hit $110.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.53%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit $92.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to $43.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.16%.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares were up 1.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $229.70.
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.
- First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares set a new yearly high of $98.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.59. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.00 on Monday morning, moving down 0.43%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.69%.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares were down 2.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $467.05.
- GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.60 on Monday, moving down 1.2%.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $124.90. Shares traded up 0.26%.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.27 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.44. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.28. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.95 with a daily change of up 6.19%.
- Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.80 with a daily change of down 0.12%.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $51.05. Shares traded up 3.66%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.61.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares were down 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.57 for a change of down 2.11%.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.11.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $243.93 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.77. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.43%.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.94 with a daily change of down 0.89%.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) stock hit a yearly high price of $187.94. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares broke to $58.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.95%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares set a new 52-week high of $176.39 on Monday, moving up 1.54%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares were up 0.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.48.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $42.37. Shares traded down 0.48%.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.48. Shares traded up 1.59%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $44.87. The stock traded up 10.66% on the session.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.04%.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.34. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $45.85. Shares traded down 9.41%.
- Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.15 Monday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.03. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
- Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.42. The stock traded up 3.73% on the session.
- Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.61 on Monday morning, moving down 0.53%.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.81 on Monday morning, moving down 0.61%.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares were down 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.24 for a change of down 0.28%.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $342.45 on Monday, moving up 20.19%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.87 Monday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
- Adient (NYSE: ADNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.05. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares broke to $48.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.78%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares were up 7.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.08.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.21 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.71 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.
- Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $208.57 with a daily change of up 0.24%.
- Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.67. The stock traded up 6.73% on the session.
- Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.78 on Monday, moving up 4.11%.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.19%.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.90 Monday. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.89. The stock traded up 3.78% on the session.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares broke to $84.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.94%.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares were up 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.95.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares were up 1.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.38.
- FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.65 on Monday morning, moving up 4.04%.
- Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.88%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.42. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.71.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares set a new yearly high of $37.31 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.61 on Monday, moving down 2.93%.
- Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.6%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.62. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.29 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.26 on Monday, moving up 2.32%.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares set a new yearly high of $36.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares hit $19.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.04%.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares were down 0.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.07 for a change of down 0.89%.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares broke to $24.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.60 on Monday, moving down 0.33%.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.96 Monday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
- Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.6%.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.03 on Monday morning, moving up 7.3%.
- Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) shares broke to $18.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.65%.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.24 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%.
- Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.53 Monday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.82 on Monday morning, moving up 31.88%.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares were up 3.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.43 for a change of up 3.2%.
- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.00. The stock traded up 4.02% on the session.
- Apex Technology (NASDAQ: APXT) shares were up 10.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.25.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.32. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares were up 1.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.26.
- Hennessy Cap Acquisition (NASDAQ: HCAC) shares broke to $14.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.32%.
- RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) shares were down 0.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.23 for a change of down 0.68%.
- Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) shares were up 4.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.93.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
- Star Group (NYSE: SGU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.98. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
- Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.80. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
- South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.52. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ: HJLI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.45. Shares traded up 2253.14%.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.71. The stock was up 4.69% for the day.
- Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) shares were up 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.28.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were up 22.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.10.
- InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE: IPV) shares set a new yearly high of $11.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX: GLO) shares broke to $10.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.35 on Monday morning, moving down 3.53%.
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: INFU) shares were up 0.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.05 for a change of up 0.22%.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.37%.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.79. Shares traded down 4.17%.
- IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.58. The stock traded down 8.6% on the session.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares were down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.18 for a change of down 0.7%.
- Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.62 on Monday morning, moving up 3.66%.
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: RLGT) shares were up 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.14.
- Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE: LND) shares hit a yearly high of $5.21. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.
- NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares broke to $18.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares set a new yearly high of $6.10 this morning. The stock was up 31.54% on the session.
- Blackrock Investment (NYSE: BKN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.34. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.39. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 41.73%.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) shares set a new yearly high of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares hit $4.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.89%.
- Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ: MNCL) shares broke to $11.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
- Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.76%.
- Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.44 on Monday, moving up 0.49%.
- Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE: PFD) shares broke to $18.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.75 Monday. The stock was up 64.23% for the day.
- AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.44 on Monday morning, moving up 12.07%.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.71 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.12%.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.73. Shares traded up 1.05%.
- Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.95 on Monday morning, moving up 5.86%.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) shares set a new yearly high of $8.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
- Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) shares were up 5.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.90.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares set a new yearly high of $9.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ: CGO) shares were down 0.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.79.
- HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.44. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.
- Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.87. The stock was up 6.83% for the day.
- Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ: ROCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.08 on Monday, later moving down 0.99%.
- FTS International, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX: FTSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.00. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares broke to $4.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.24%.
- Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.95. Shares traded up 36.4%.
- Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Monday, moving down 0.61%.
- Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares were up 0.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.89.
- Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.34.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares hit $4.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.41%.
- Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.54 this morning. The stock later traded down 2.58% on the session.
- Smith-Midland (NASDAQ: SMID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.45 on Monday morning, moving up 2.05%.
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares were up 3.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.70.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.07. The stock was up 23.38% for the day.
- Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.24. Shares traded down 0.83%.
- Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.00 with a daily change of up 4.01%.
If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas