Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2020 12:07pm   Comments
On Monday morning, 181 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Points of Interest:

  • Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ: HJLI) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 2253.14% to hit its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares broke to $607.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $441.29 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.5%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were down 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $391.90.
  • MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,539.82 on Monday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares hit $65.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.14 on Monday, moving up 15.83%.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares were up 0.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $228.89 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares were down 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $251.67.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares were down 2.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.56 for a change of down 2.02%.
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $894.99 on Monday morning, moving up 0.62%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.45 with a daily change of up 8.2%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $256.99 on Monday, moving down 1.1%.
  • Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $287.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.19%.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares broke to $39.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.44%.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.00. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares hit a yearly high of $15.90. The stock traded down 1.36% on the session.
  • Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.47 Monday. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
  • Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares set a new yearly high of $46.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.60 on Monday, moving up 6.82%.
  • Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.67 on Monday morning, moving up 4.4%.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) stock made a new 52-week high of $422.50 Monday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.77 on Monday, moving down 2.21%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $164.64 on Monday, moving down 1.32%.
  • Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.87 on Monday, moving up 1.7%.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.29.
  • HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $401.66 Monday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $156.64 with a daily change of up 2.77%.
  • MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares set a new yearly high of $286.72 this morning. The stock was up 5.79% on the session.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares broke to $100.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.91%.
  • argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $286.73 with a daily change of up 1.34%.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.81 on Monday, moving down 0.41%.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) shares were up 1.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.48 for a change of up 1.95%.
  • PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares hit $110.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.53%.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit $92.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to $43.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.16%.
  • Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares were up 1.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $229.70.
  • Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%.
  • Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.
  • First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares set a new yearly high of $98.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.59. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.00 on Monday morning, moving down 0.43%.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.69%.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares were down 2.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $467.05.
  • GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.60 on Monday, moving down 1.2%.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $124.90. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.27 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.44. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.28. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.95 with a daily change of up 6.19%.
  • Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.80 with a daily change of down 0.12%.
  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $51.05. Shares traded up 3.66%.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.61.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares were down 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.57 for a change of down 2.11%.
  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.11.
  • Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $243.93 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%.
  • Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.77. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.42 on Monday morning, moving down 0.43%.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.94 with a daily change of down 0.89%.
  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) stock hit a yearly high price of $187.94. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares broke to $58.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.95%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares set a new 52-week high of $176.39 on Monday, moving up 1.54%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares were up 0.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.48.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $42.37. Shares traded down 0.48%.
  • Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.48. Shares traded up 1.59%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $44.87. The stock traded up 10.66% on the session.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.04%.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.34. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.
  • Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $45.85. Shares traded down 9.41%.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.15 Monday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.03. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
  • Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.42. The stock traded up 3.73% on the session.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.61 on Monday morning, moving down 0.53%.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.81 on Monday morning, moving down 0.61%.
  • Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares were down 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.24 for a change of down 0.28%.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $342.45 on Monday, moving up 20.19%.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.87 Monday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
  • Adient (NYSE: ADNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.05. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares broke to $48.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.78%.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares were up 7.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.08.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.21 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.71 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $208.57 with a daily change of up 0.24%.
  • Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.67. The stock traded up 6.73% on the session.
  • Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.78 on Monday, moving up 4.11%.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.19%.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.90 Monday. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
  • Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.89. The stock traded up 3.78% on the session.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares broke to $84.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.94%.
  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares were up 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.95.
  • Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares were up 1.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.38.
  • FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.65 on Monday morning, moving up 4.04%.
  • Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.88%.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.42. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.71.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares set a new yearly high of $37.31 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.61 on Monday, moving down 2.93%.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.6%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.62. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.29 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.26 on Monday, moving up 2.32%.
  • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares set a new yearly high of $36.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares hit $19.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.04%.
  • California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares were down 0.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.07 for a change of down 0.89%.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares broke to $24.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.60 on Monday, moving down 0.33%.
  • Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.96 Monday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.6%.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.03 on Monday morning, moving up 7.3%.
  • Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) shares broke to $18.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.65%.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.24 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%.
  • Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.53 Monday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.82 on Monday morning, moving up 31.88%.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares were up 3.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.43 for a change of up 3.2%.
  • Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.00. The stock traded up 4.02% on the session.
  • Apex Technology (NASDAQ: APXT) shares were up 10.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.25.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.32. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares were up 1.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.26.
  • Hennessy Cap Acquisition (NASDAQ: HCAC) shares broke to $14.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.32%.
  • RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) shares were down 0.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.23 for a change of down 0.68%.
  • Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) shares were up 4.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.93.
  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
  • Star Group (NYSE: SGU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.98. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
  • Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.80. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
  • South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.52. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.
  • Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ: HJLI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.45. Shares traded up 2253.14%.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.71. The stock was up 4.69% for the day.
  • Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) shares were up 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.28.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were up 22.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.10.
  • InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE: IPV) shares set a new yearly high of $11.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session.
  • Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX: GLO) shares broke to $10.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.
  • YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.35 on Monday morning, moving down 3.53%.
  • InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: INFU) shares were up 0.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.05 for a change of up 0.22%.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.37%.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.79. Shares traded down 4.17%.
  • IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.58. The stock traded down 8.6% on the session.
  • AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares were down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.18 for a change of down 0.7%.
  • Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.62 on Monday morning, moving up 3.66%.
  • Radiant Logistics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: RLGT) shares were up 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.14.
  • Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE: LND) shares hit a yearly high of $5.21. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.
  • NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares broke to $18.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares set a new yearly high of $6.10 this morning. The stock was up 31.54% on the session.
  • Blackrock Investment (NYSE: BKN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.34. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.39. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
  • AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 41.73%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) shares set a new yearly high of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.
  • Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares hit $4.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.89%.
  • Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ: MNCL) shares broke to $11.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
  • Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.76%.
  • Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.44 on Monday, moving up 0.49%.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE: PFD) shares broke to $18.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.75 Monday. The stock was up 64.23% for the day.
  • AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.44 on Monday morning, moving up 12.07%.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.71 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.12%.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.73. Shares traded up 1.05%.
  • Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.95 on Monday morning, moving up 5.86%.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) shares set a new yearly high of $8.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
  • Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) shares were up 5.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.90.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares set a new yearly high of $9.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ: CGO) shares were down 0.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.79.
  • HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.44. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.
  • Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.87. The stock was up 6.83% for the day.
  • Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ: ROCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.08 on Monday, later moving down 0.99%.
  • FTS International, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX: FTSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.00. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares broke to $4.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.24%.
  • Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.95. Shares traded up 36.4%.
  • Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Monday, moving down 0.61%.
  • Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares were up 0.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.89.
  • Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.34.
  • US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares hit $4.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.41%.
  • Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.54 this morning. The stock later traded down 2.58% on the session.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ: SMID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.45 on Monday morning, moving up 2.05%.
  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares were up 3.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.70.
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.07. The stock was up 23.38% for the day.
  • Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.24. Shares traded down 0.83%.
  • Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.00 with a daily change of up 4.01%.

 

Related Articles (GLO)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

