Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

On Monday morning, 181 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Points of Interest:

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: LOAC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high. Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ: HJLI) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 2253.14% to hit its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares broke to $607.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.

(NASDAQ: COST) shares were down 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $391.90. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,539.82 on Monday morning, moving up 0.7%.

(NASDAQ: MU) shares hit $65.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.14 on Monday, moving up 15.83%.

(NYSE: CVNA) shares were down 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $251.67. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares were down 2.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.56 for a change of down 2.02%.

(NYSE: INFO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.45 with a daily change of up 8.2%. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $256.99 on Monday, moving down 1.1%.

(NYSE: STM) shares broke to $39.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%. Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.44%.

(NYSE: FCAU) shares hit a yearly high of $15.90. The stock traded down 1.36% on the session. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.47 Monday. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BNTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.60 on Monday, moving up 6.82%. Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.67 on Monday morning, moving up 4.4%.

(NYSE: NET) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.77 on Monday, moving down 2.21%. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $164.64 on Monday, moving down 1.32%.

(NYSE: UMC) shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.29. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $401.66 Monday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MDB) shares set a new yearly high of $286.72 this morning. The stock was up 5.79% on the session. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares broke to $100.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.91%.

(NYSE: JHX) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.81 on Monday, moving down 0.41%. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) shares were up 1.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.48 for a change of up 1.95%.

(NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit $92.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to $43.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.16%.

(NASDAQ: CGC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%. Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.

(NYSE: BILL) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.59. The stock was up 1.28% for the day. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.00 on Monday morning, moving down 0.43%.

(NYSE: RH) shares were down 2.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $467.05. GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.60 on Monday, moving down 1.2%.

(NASDAQ: MKSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.27 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.44. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.

(NYSE: ACH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.95 with a daily change of up 6.19%. Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.80 with a daily change of down 0.12%.

(NYSE: GMED) shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.61. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares were down 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.57 for a change of down 2.11%.

(NASDAQ: KNSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $243.93 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%. Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.77. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NEO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $47.94 with a daily change of down 0.89%. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) stock hit a yearly high price of $187.94. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SAIA) shares set a new 52-week high of $176.39 on Monday, moving up 1.54%. Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares were up 0.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.48.

(NASDAQ: ALTR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.48. Shares traded up 1.59%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $44.87. The stock traded up 10.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.34. The stock was down 1.07% for the day. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $45.85. Shares traded down 9.41%.

(NASDAQ: SPSC) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.03. The stock was down 1.29% for the day. Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.42. The stock traded up 3.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CRNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.61 on Monday morning, moving down 0.53%. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.81 on Monday morning, moving down 0.61%.

(NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $342.45 on Monday, moving up 20.19%. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.87 Monday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BEAM) shares broke to $48.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.78%. Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) shares were up 7.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.08.

(NASDAQ: COOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.71 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%. Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $208.57 with a daily change of up 0.24%.

(NYSE: ZYME) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.78 on Monday, moving up 4.11%. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.19%.

(NASDAQ: GBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.89. The stock traded up 3.78% on the session. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares broke to $84.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.94%.

(NYSE: PHR) shares were up 1.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.38. FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.65 on Monday morning, moving up 4.04%.

(NASDAQ: NVMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.42. The stock traded down 0.61% on the session. Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.71.

(NYSE: HBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.61 on Monday, moving down 2.93%. Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.6%.

(NASDAQ: FRTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.29 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ: BLFS) shares set a new yearly high of $36.99 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session. GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares hit $19.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.04%.

(NASDAQ: CLLS) shares broke to $24.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat). Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.60 on Monday, moving down 0.33%.

(NASDAQ: PI) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.6%. SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.03 on Monday morning, moving up 7.3%.

(NYSE: BHK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.24 with a daily change of up 0.43%. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%.

(NASDAQ: VERI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.82 on Monday morning, moving up 31.88%. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares were up 3.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.43 for a change of up 3.2%.

(NASDAQ: APXT) shares were up 10.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.25. Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.32. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ: HCAC) shares broke to $14.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.32%. RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) shares were down 0.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.23 for a change of down 0.68%.

(NASDAQ: SPRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%. Star Group (NYSE: SGU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.98. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SMMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.52. The stock was up 3.41% for the day. Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ: HJLI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.45. Shares traded up 2253.14%.

(NASDAQ: PROF) shares were up 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.28. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were up 22.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.10.

(AMEX: GLO) shares broke to $10.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%. YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.35 on Monday morning, moving down 3.53%.

(NASDAQ: LUNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.37%. Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.79. Shares traded down 4.17%.

(NYSE: ACV) shares were down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.18 for a change of down 0.7%. Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.62 on Monday morning, moving up 3.66%.

(NYSE: LND) shares hit a yearly high of $5.21. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session. NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares broke to $18.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.

(NYSE: BKN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.34. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares hit a yearly high of $14.39. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

(NYSE: EVC) shares set a new yearly high of $3.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares hit $4.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.89%.

(NASDAQ: GNSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.76%. Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.44 on Monday, moving up 0.49%.

(NYSE: PFD) shares broke to $18.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%. China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.75 Monday. The stock was up 64.23% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AVNW) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.71 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.12%. Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.73. Shares traded up 1.05%.

(NASDAQ: STIM) shares set a new yearly high of $8.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) shares were up 5.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.90.

(NASDAQ: CGO) shares were down 0.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.79. HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.44. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ROCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.08 on Monday, later moving down 0.99%. FTS International, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX: FTSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.00. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.

(NASDAQ: APEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.95. Shares traded up 36.4%. Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Monday, moving down 0.61%.

(NASDAQ: CPST) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.34. US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares hit $4.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.41%.

(NASDAQ: SMID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.45 on Monday morning, moving up 2.05%. The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares were up 3.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.70.

(NASDAQ: CPTA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.24. Shares traded down 0.83%. Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.00 with a daily change of up 4.01%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.