46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares jumped 60% to $6.13 after the company announced a significant increase in sales to Chinese electric vehicle companies.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) rose 48.8% to $1.2354 after the company disclosed a new electronic monitoring contract in Wisconsin.
- Sundial Growers Inc.. (NASDAQ: SNDL) climbed 43.8% to $0.5348 after climbing around 32% on Friday following article 'Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill Will Get A Congressional Vote Next Week, Leader Announces.'
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares climbed 43.5% to $5.97.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) gained 37% to $3.7292 after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $2 to $5 per share.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares climbed 34.5% to $5.76 after declining over 16% on Friday. Two Point One, LLC, last week, disclosed a 5.7% active stake in Marathon Patent Group.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 28.4% to $2.7885 after gaining over 8% on Friday. The company released quarterly earnings last week.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) climbed 27.5% to $47.12 after jumping over 57% on Friday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) climbed 23.2% to $2.34 after jumping over 30% on Friday.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares gained 23% to $17.58.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) gained 22.3% to $331.69 amid strength in the price of bitcoin. MicroStrategy holds bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) climbed 21.3% to $1.82 after the company announced a merger with Viracta.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) surged 21% to $3.3527. Oncolytics Biotech, earlier during the month, reported results from ReoGlio Phase 1b trial evaluating combination of pelareorep, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor with chemoradiotherapy.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares climbed 19.8% to $7.49 after declining around 12% on Friday.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) gained 19.3% to $11.46.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 19.2% to $25.38. Veritone, earlier during the month, reported it has received 3 new patents for its battery control technology.
- AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) jumped 15% to $13.24 after gaining around 10% on Friday.
- Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) rose 14.7% to $17.66 after gaining around 13% on Friday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares climbed 14.6% to $145.53 after the company reported a vaccine efficacy of 94.1% against COVID-19 and a vaccine efficacy of 100% against severe COVID-19 in its Phase 3 vaccine study. The company also expanded its contract with the United Kingdom to provide an additional 2M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares rose 14.2% to $1.6550.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) gained 14% to $8.78.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) climbed 13.8% to $2.15 after jumping over 10% on Friday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 13.7% to $18.28 as the company disclosed this year’s Cyber week deals.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) gained 11.2% to $3.225. VBI Vaccines, last week, announced submission of marketing authorization application for 3-antigen prophylactic Hepatitis B vaccine to the European Medicines Agency.
- Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) climbed 10.3% to $15.66 after jumping 29% on Friday. Apex Technology Acquisition, last week, announced it would acquire AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud.
- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) climbed 10% to $13.95 after climbing 9% on Friday.
- IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) shares rose 7.8% to $99.85. S&P Global and IHS Markit agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares climbed 7.4% to $4.78 after gaining around 38% on Friday. Oramed recently initiated Phase 3 trial of oral insulin.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIV) climbed 6% to $10.60.
Losers
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares tumbled 26.6% to $20.54 after the company signed an MOU with General Motors that does not include the previously contemplated GM equity stake in Nikola or the development of the Nikola Badger. The Badger program was dependent on an OEM partnership.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares dipped 22.3% to $3.13 following a media report that the company may file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) dropped 18% to $11.17 after Hindenberg Research issued a negative report on the company.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 17.2% to $2.27 after reporting Q2 results.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) declined 16.4% to $20.47 following a 25% surge on Wednesday.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) dropped 16.1% to $162.64.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 15.8% to $3.2050 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $3.4 price target.
- CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO) fell 15.5% to $103.13 amid a report that President Trump will add the company to a blacklist which will prevent US investors from buying securities from the company.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) dropped 14.4% to $1.78 amid a decline in the price of oil which is driven by uncertainty as to whether OPEC+ will extend reduced production during talks this week.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 13.3% to $4.45.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 13.2% to $2.77 after declining 10% on Friday.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) dipped 12.4% to $22.14.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) dropped 12.4% to $2.12. Morgan Stanley maintained trivago with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $2 to $2.1.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 11.2% to $5.83.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 10.8% to $2.23. Synlogic, earlier during the month, said it initiated Phase 1 study of the SYNB8802 for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares fell 10.7% to $1.98 after dropping over 77% on Friday.
- FreightCar America, Inc. . (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares fell 8.5% to $2.5260 after climbing over 37% on Friday.
