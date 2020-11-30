Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DraftKings Inks Deal With Detroit Pistons Ahead Of NBA Season, Michigan Mobile Launch
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2020 8:38am   Comments
Share:
DraftKings Inks Deal With Detroit Pistons Ahead Of NBA Season, Michigan Mobile Launch

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has inked a number of partnerships with sports leagues and teams to gain access to fan bases and branded advertising opportunities.

What Happened: In its latest move, the Detroit Pistons and DraftKings announced a partnership covering daily fantasy, sports betting and iGaming.

The deal gives DraftKings access to the trademarks and logos of the Detroit Pistons. DraftKings also gets branded courtside LED signage.

DraftKings will launch the partnership with several prize packages including the chance to win the “Piston For A Day” package.

Related Link: DraftKings Signs Deal With Chicago Cubs

Why It’s Important: Mobile sports betting will launch soon in the state of Michigan. DraftKings is signing this partnership ahead of the launch and ahead of the upcoming NBA season, which is expected to begin Dec. 22.

DraftKings is launching a free to play Pistons popularity pool on its sportsbook, casino and daily fantasy apps. The company is also offering a $200 free bonus to those who sign up in Michigan.

DraftKings will gain access to the fan base of the Pistons, which could help it establish a user base for its upcoming mobile sports betting and iGaming products.

“As our first professional team activation in the state of Michigan, we are thrilled to join forces with the Detroit Pistons ahead of our pending market introduction,” said DraftKings Chief Business Officer Ezra Kucharz.

The NBA's media week is set to begin Dec. 1 and preseason games are scheduled to begin Dec. 11.

DKNG Price Action: Shares of DraftKings are up 1% to $53.30 in pre-market trading Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Sports Betting ETF Co-Founder Talks SPACs, Undervalued Foreign Exchange Plays
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Exclusive: BETZ ETF Co-Founder Talks Sports Betting Market, DraftKings, Barstool
Barstool Sportsbook Has Been A Big Success And Dave Portnoy 'Couldn't Be Happier'
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Detroit Pistons iGaming mobile sports betting NBANews Contracts Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com