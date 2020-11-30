36 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) rose 69.8% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a new electronic monitoring contract in Wisconsin.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares rose 53.7% to $6.84 in pre-market trading after gaining around 38% on Friday. Oramed recently initiated Phase 3 trial of oral insulin.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares rose 36.6% to $1.98 in pre-market trading.
- Sundial Growers Inc.. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 26% to $0.4688 in pre-market trading after climbing around 32% on Friday following article 'Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill Will Get A Congressional Vote Next Week, Leader Announces.'
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose 25.4% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company said 120,000 steering units were shipped for electric vehicle models so far in 2020.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) rose 23.4% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Friday. The company released quarterly earnings last week.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 21.6% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Friday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 18% to $3.27 in pre-market trading. Ideanomics, last week, increased its stake in e-tractor company Solectrac through a $1.3 million follow-on investment.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) rose 17.1% to $42.56 in pre-market trading after jumping over 57% on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 16.6% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after declining over 16% on Friday. Two Point One, LLC, last week, disclosed a 5.7% active stake in Marathon Patent Group.
- RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) rose 16.5% to $19.74 in pre-market trading after gaining over 20% on Friday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 14.7% to $18.40 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed this year’s Cyber week deals.
- Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIV) rose 14% to $11.40 in pre-market trading.
- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) rose 13.9% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 9% on Friday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 13.8% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Friday.
- Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) rose 12.7% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Friday. Apex Technology Acquisition, last week, announced it would acquire AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud.
- AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) rose 12% to $12.90 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday.
- Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) rose 11.7% to $17.19 in pre-market trading after gaining around 13% on Friday.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 11.3% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 11% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Friday.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 10.8% to $8.20 in pre-market trading following a 33% surge on Friday.
- Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: QELL) rose 10.6% to $12.18 in pre-market trading.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) shares rose 10.1% to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 8.3% to $137.60 in pre-market trading. The U.K. has secured two million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.
- IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) shares rose 7.1% to $99.16 in pre-market trading. S&P Global and IHS Markit agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction.
Losers
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 39% to $2.46 in pre-market trading. Francesca’s is preparing to file for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 13.3% to $5.66 in pre-market trading after the company priced 11.9 million ADS registered direct offering at $5 per ADS.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) fell 10.2% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO) fell 9.9% to $110.00 in pre-market trading.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Synlogic, earlier during the month, said it initiated Phase 1 study of the SYNB8802 for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) fell 10% to $21.94 in pre-market trading following a 25% surge on Wednesday.
- Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) fell 8.1% to $128.76 in pre-market trading.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) fell 8% to $3.11 in pre-market trading.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares fell 7.7% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after dropping over 77% on Friday.
- FreightCar America, Inc. . (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares fell 7.3% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after climbing over 37% on Friday.
