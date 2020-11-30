64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares climbed 77.6% to close at $2.22 on Friday on more than 4x average volume. The company’s shares gained around 9% on Wednesday.
- QuantumScape Corp. Cl A (NYSE: QS) jumped 57.5% to close at $37.00.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) climbed 37.8% to close at $4.45. Oramed recently initiated Phase 3 trial of oral insulin.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 37.3% to close at $2.76. FreightCar America reported receipt of stockholder approval for issuance of warrant and funding of new term loan.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 33.1% to close at $7.48.
- Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) shares jumped 29.2% to close at $14.20. Apex Technology Acquisition recently announced it would acquire AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) climbed 28.3% to close at $9.67.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) jumped 27.8% to close at $7.13.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) climbed 25.4% to close at $76.00.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) climbed 24.7% to close at $32.42.
- Spruce Biosciences, earlier during the month, reported a Q3 net loss of $9.6 million.
- Aurora Mobile Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: JG) gained 23.4% to close at $3.90 after the company announced it signed a 5G strategic cooperation framework agreement and 5G messaging connection test agreement with Beijing Unicorn. Aurora Mobile also released Q3 results on Wednesday.
- HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCH) gained 22.8% to close at $19.25.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 22.5% to close at $125.69 as investors watch for COVID-19 vaccine developments.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) gained 21.9% to close at $2.78.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) gained 21.2% to close at $29.27 after the company announced that the FDA approved its IMCIVREE as a therapy for chronic weight management in patients with obesity due to POMC, PCSK1, and LEPR deficiency.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) shares gained 20.6% to close at $3.98.
- RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) gained 20.5% to close at $16.98 after climbing over 18% on Wednesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 20.2% to close at $10.47. Cannabis stocks move higher following circulation of Marijuana Moment article 'Federal marijuana legalization bill will get a congressional vote next week, leader announces.'
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) surged 19.6% to close at $6.91.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) jumped 19.2% to close at $17.60.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 18.1% to close at $8.15 after the company reported that SmartPharma and DARPA signed a joint program executive contract for the development of rapid countermeasures against Covid-19 using gene-encoded neutralizing antibodies.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 18% to close at $12.26. INOVIO, last week, announced dosing of first subject in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for INO-3107, its DNA medicine to treat a rare disease recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.
- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) jumped 17.3% to close at $6.85.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) climbed 17.2% to close at $22.40.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) climbed 17.1% to close at $1.99 after jumping over 7% on Wednesday. Verastem, earlier during the month, swung to a profit in the recent quarter.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 16.5% to close at $2.75.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) gained 16.4% to close at $14.60.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 16.4% to close at $127.03. Positive vaccine news has made the stock increasingly volatile as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) shares gained 16.2% to close at $47.45.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) surged 16% to close at $3.85. Babcock & Wilcox released quarterly earnings earlier in the month.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 15.1% to close at $4.34. Arbutus Biopharma, earlier during the month, said it will advance its AB-729 into a phase 2 study.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) surged 15.1% to close at $114.67. Twist Bioscience, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) gained 14.9% to close at $3.99 following Q3 results.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) shares gained 13.6% to close at $9.43. Kaleyra recently announced two new agreements with top financial institutions from K-Lab Initiatives.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) rose 13.5% to close at $3.28.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) climbed 13.5% to close at $52.30.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) surged 13.1% to close at $19.67.
- GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) gained 12.9% to close at $12.47.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 12.8% to close at $5.54.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) climbed 12.7% to close at $20.00 after gaining over 8% on Wednesday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) climbed 10.5% to close at $1.89 after climbing over 31% on Wednesday.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) jumped 10.5% to close at $1.47 after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 10.1% to close at $0.9913. IZEA Worldwide shares jumped over 12% on Wednesday on Salesforce-Slack acquisition talks.
- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) gained 9% to close at $12.56.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) rose 8.4% to close at $7.40. Lifeway Foods, earlier during the month, reported Q3 results.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) rose 7.4% to close at $12.33. Tuscan Holdings, earlier during the month, announced intent to combine with Microvast.
Losers
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) declined 22.7% to close at $3.81 after reporting Q3 results.
- Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NBAC) shares dipped 22.3% to close at $17.30 on Friday after jumping over 86% on Wednesday. Vehicle-to-grid charging company Nuvve is going public through a merger with Newborn.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares fell 20.3% to close at $2.39 after climbing 40% on Wednesday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares declined 16.4% to close at $4.28. Two Point One, LLC recently disclosed a 5.7% active stake in Marathon Patent Group.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 15.8% to close at $0.3030.
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) shares fell 14.3% to close at $6.33. Geospace Technologies released quarterly results last week.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc- ADR (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 13.9% to close at $2.55 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) dipped 13.2% to close at $6.20. AnPac Bio-Medical, last week, guided FY20 sales of $3 million to $3.3 million.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 13.1% to close at $6.32 after the Chinese authorities have seized $4 billion in crypto from PlusToken scam.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 11.7% to close at $6.25 amid decline in Bitcoin prices.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dropped 10.2% to close at $2.55.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares dropped 10% to close at $2.35 after declining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares fell 9.7% to close at $5.75. Canaan is expected to report Q3 results on November 30.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) declined 9.6% to close at $3.19 after surging over 24% on Wednesday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 9.4% to close at $6.06. DPW, last week, said it would work with fast food restaurants to install EV chargers.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares declined 7.6% to close at $27.93. Nikola shares fell over 12% on Wednesday after CEO Mark Russell withheld from throwing light on the future of a $2 billion deal with General Motors.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) fell 7.1% to close at $24.10 after declining over 4% on Wednesday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 5.8% to close at $0.3773. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares dipped 50% on Wednesday after the company's Pebble Limited Partnership was informed by the US Army Corps Of Engineers that its application for permits under the Clean Water Act and other federal statutes has been denied.
