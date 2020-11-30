Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Trailed Xiaomi In Q3 Sales With 40.6M Units: Gartner

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2020 6:20am   Comments
Share:
Apple Trailed Xiaomi In Q3 Sales With 40.6M Units: Gartner

According to Gartner, worldwide smartphone sales fell 5.7% year-over-year to 366 million units in the third quarter of 2020.

Xiaomi Corporation’s (OTC: XIACF) market share in the smartphone segment for third-quarter 2020 improved 34.9% YoY to 12.1%, claiming the third spot by knocking Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL).

In October, multiple research reports disclosed that Asian smartphone makers ranked among the top three companies in this business segment, which was corroborated with the latest by Gartner.

What Happened: Xiaomi’s 12.1% market share in Q3 2020 ranks third, trailing behind market leaders Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. with 22% and 14.1%, respectively.

Chinese phone maker and internet company Xiaomi has outpaced the fabled iPhone maker in the September quarter. Apple sold approximately 40.6 million units representing an 11.1% market share, a 0.6% drop from last year.

Annette Zimmermann, Research Vice President at Gartner, said that Apple’s iPhone 12 delayed shipments led to its decline.

Why Does It Matter: Gartner research claims that despite the push for 5G adoption, smartphone sales are lagging compared to 2019 figures.

Anshul Gupta, A Senior Research Director with Gartner, claimed that this moderate bump in sales resulted from a pent up demand from previous quarters. Gupta also opined that fears of a fresh wave of COVID-19 are limiting consumer spend on non-essentials.

Price Action: AAPL closed 0.48% higher at $116.59,on Friday. XIACF closed 1.01% lower at $3.42 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + XIACF)

Apple Says Second Retail Outlet In South Korea Coming Soon
Barron's Picks And Pans This Week: Apple, Ford, Royal Dutch Shell, Tesla And A Hair Salon Chain
How To Invest Like David Einhorn
A Pandemic Black Friday: PlayStation 5 Buyers Camp Out At Stores That Are Otherwise Much Emptier
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Gartner iPhone 12 smartphonesNews Penny Stocks Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com