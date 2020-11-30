Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Owners Will Be Able To Remotely Access Autopilot Camera At Will With New Upgrade: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2020 12:01am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Owners Will Be Able To Remotely Access Autopilot Camera At Will With New Upgrade: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is planning a software upgrade to its in-vehicle sentry mode security system that would allow users access to a live stream from their vehicle’s autopilot cameras at any moment, Electrek reported Saturday.
What Happened: The update — said to be version 11 — is likely to arrive near the holidays, according to Electrek.

Twitter user Green, who reports on developments surrounding code, said that it appears as if “there's going to be a livestreaming of car videos to the phone app.”

The code sleuth said that a single camera on the vehicle streams at up to 30 megabytes per minute, which according to the expert, would not take too much bandwidth for periodic checks of the camera’s feed.

In response to when the new feature might be released, Green said it seems to be in the “wings.”

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, hinted at a “hot” software feature release during the holidays on Twitter this month.

Why It Matters: Users may have to pay for a premium data subscription due to high data usage involved in live streaming, Engadget reported. 

The sentry mode came in handy in capturing footage of thieves who stole an RV in September this year. 

On another occasion, the feature helped police in the recovery of a stolen Porsche, a vehicle made by a company owned by rival Volkswagen Group AG (OTC: VWAGY).

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2% higher at $585.76 on Friday and fell 0.17% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

'Extreme Measures Of Sentiment': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Wall Street Braces As Tesla Addition To S&P 500 Could Put $100 Billion Into Play: WSJ
First Made-In-China Tesla Model 3s Reportedly Begin Arriving In Europe
40% Of Tesla's Sales In 2022 Could Be In China: Wedbush Securities
Tesla To Spend $6.4M On New Supercharger Factory In China
Barron's Picks And Pans This Week: Apple, Ford, Royal Dutch Shell, Tesla And A Hair Salon Chain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla AutopilotNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com