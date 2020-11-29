Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Says Second Retail Outlet In South Korea Coming Soon
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 29, 2020 11:20pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Says Second Retail Outlet In South Korea Coming Soon

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is opening its second retail store in South Korea in Seoul’s business district of Yeouido. 
What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company made the announcement of the store opening on its website.

The new store is located in the IFC mall located on an island in the Han river. The store can be accessed through a glass pavilion located near Yeouido Park, according to 9to5Mac.

Why It Matter: The store is Apple’s second retail outlet in South Korea and its capital. 

In April, the company’s other retail location in Seoul became the first to open its shutters outside of China after the tech giant initially closed its outlets in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple’s Yeouido store will follow pandemic related safety protocols such as reducing capacity and requiring masks, 9to5Mac noted.

The Cupertino-based tech giant runs over 500 retail stores in 25 countries and regions, according to Macrumors.

The second retail outlet in South Korea comes following a string of new product launches by Apple this year, including M1 chip-based Mac computers, 5G-enabled iPhone 12, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.5% higher at $116.59 on Friday and fell 0.13% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Barron's Picks And Pans This Week: Apple, Ford, Royal Dutch Shell, Tesla And A Hair Salon Chain
How To Invest Like David Einhorn
A Pandemic Black Friday: PlayStation 5 Buyers Camp Out At Stores That Are Otherwise Much Emptier
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Deere Earnings Greeted With Cheer As Company Cites Improved Equipment Demand
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: iPad iPhone Mac South KoreaNews Retail Sales Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com