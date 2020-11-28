Market Overview

New PlayStation No-Nos: Profane Tweets, Rogue PS Plus Collection Deals, Scammer eBay Photos

Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
November 28, 2020 11:40am   Comments
New PlayStation No-Nos: Profane Tweets, Rogue PS Plus Collection Deals, Scammer eBay Photos

Gaming enthusiast sites are reporting a number of novel developments in these early days of the PlayStation 5 rollout, some of them resulting in bans. 

No Profanity On Twitter: TheGamer reports that the consoles seemingly have a built-in, unlisted function that blocks users from posting profanity-laced tweets.

Screenshots have been posted of the console telling users to "remove profanity to continue".

The console also doesn't seem to always know what's profanity and what isn't, as this tweet shows.

User Bans: VideoGamesChronicle.com and other gamer sites are reporting on chatter over PS5 users being banned for selling access to PS Plus Collection accounts to PS4 owners. According to the reports, PS5 users have exclusive access to a library of PS4 games, as a benefit for buying the console, as long as they are paid subscribers to the PS Plus service.

But they have found a way to unlock access to PS4 user accounts and are accordingly selling this privilege on sites such as that of eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY).

"One user had made £100+ charging over 20 users £5 each to unlock the PS Plus Collection on their PS4 consoles," reports VideoGamesChronicle.com. And GamerBraves.com says Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) is taking action: "The accounts tied to the PS5 are reportedly getting permanent bans, while the PS4 accounts logging in are getting temporary bans of about 2 months."

EBay Mischief: Actions also are being taken by eBay against people selling mere photos of the PS5 console, reports Eurogamer.

The site reports that eBay has issued warnings to sellers who are try to fool people into buying what they think is a console, when it's actually just a photo of one.

Photo courtesy of Sony

