Tesla Might Have 'Wider Beta' In Two Weeks, Elon Musk Says
Catherine Ross  
 
November 28, 2020 11:07am   Comments
What Happened: Replying to a user’s question about the “Full Self Driving” software beta in Minnesota, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the company might go to a wider beta in approximately two weeks.

Musk announced the start of the FSD rollout in October, warning that it’ll be “extremely slow & cautious, as it should.” The feature was available only to a select group of customers due to security concerns.

Why It Matters: The Full Self Driving software is an additional feature of the Autopilot package.

In a letter to company investors, Musk said that the Autopilot team “has been focused on a fundamental architectural rewrite of our neural networks and control algorithms. This rewrite will allow the remaining driving features to be released,” The Verge reported at the time.

Price Action: Telsa shares closed at $585.76, with a 2.05% gain, on Friday. It went down 0.17% to $584.77 in the after-hours markets.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Autopilot The Verge

