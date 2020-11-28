Tesla Might Have 'Wider Beta' In Two Weeks, Elon Musk Says

What Happened: Replying to a user’s question about the “Full Self Driving” software beta in Minnesota, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the company might go to a wider beta in approximately two weeks.

Probably going to a wider beta in ~2 weeks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2020

Musk announced the start of the FSD rollout in October, warning that it’ll be “extremely slow & cautious, as it should.” The feature was available only to a select group of customers due to security concerns.

Why It Matters: The Full Self Driving software is an additional feature of the Autopilot package.

In a letter to company investors, Musk said that the Autopilot team “has been focused on a fundamental architectural rewrite of our neural networks and control algorithms. This rewrite will allow the remaining driving features to be released,” The Verge reported at the time.

Price Action: Telsa shares closed at $585.76, with a 2.05% gain, on Friday. It went down 0.17% to $584.77 in the after-hours markets.