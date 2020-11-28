Market Overview

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Dies At 46

Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
November 28, 2020 9:49am   Comments
Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of Zappos, has died.

What Happened: It is being widely reported that Hsieh died on Friday from injuries sustained in a house fire while visiting Connecticut.
He was 46 years old.

Hsieh led the pioneering shoe retail site Zappos for 20 years, having joined it in 1999 when it was called ShoeSite.com. 

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) bought Zappos in 2009 for $1.2 billion.

Hailed As A Visionary: "The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being. We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend," Zappos said in a statement posted on its site.

Photo from Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: online retailing Tony Hsieh Zappos

