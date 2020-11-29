Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla To Spend $6.4M On New Supercharger Factory In China

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla To Spend $6.4M On New Supercharger Factory In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLAis investing in another factory to build one of its most important products.

Reuters reports that Tesla China will invest $6.4 million in a new factory to produce up to 10,000 new Superchargers per year to serve the domestic market.

Superchargers allow customers to charge their electric vehicles quickly, and Tesla aims to have enough of them distributed so customer can worry less about facing range problems.

Benzinga's Take: As Tesla sells more vehicles, and China continues to subsidize EVs, chargers will be critical for meeting demand. Tesla has more than 180 Supercharger stations in China
Tesla's global charging network has over 20,000 Supercharging stalls. 

Stay On Top Of Our EV Coverage: You can sign up to get all of our latest EV news at our electric vehicle hub.

Gary Anglebrandt contributed to this report.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Barron's Picks And Pans This Week: Apple, Ford, Royal Dutch Shell, Tesla And A Hair Salon Chain
One To Watch: Competitor To Tesla's Ultracapacitor Company Raises $48M After Hinting At IPO
How To Invest Like David Einhorn
Tesla Might Have 'Wider Beta' In Two Weeks, Elon Musk Says
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automotive China electric vehicles superchargersNews Travel Tech General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com