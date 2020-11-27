72 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
Gainers
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares jumped 104% to close at $7.14 on Wednesday after the company issued strong sales forecast for FY20.
- Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NBAC) jumped 86.2% to close at $22.27 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) jumped 67.5% to close at $2.01 on Wednesday after climbing over 11% on Tuesday.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) gained 40.2% to close at $3.00.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) climbed 37.6% to close at $40.70 following reports indicating Salesforce has held M&A talks with the company.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) rose 35.3% to close at $21.61 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $26 per share.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) jumped 31.7% to close at $174.90.
- Renalytix AI PLC (NASDAQ: RNLX) jumped 31.7% to close at $14.08 after the company's Kantaro Biosciences joint venture received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-SeroKlir antibody test kit.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) surged 31.5% to close at $1.71 after jumping over 48% on Tuesday.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) surged 28.8% to close at $14.44. Sierra Wireless, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss.
- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) jumped 27.5% to close at $10.48 after the company announced a $500 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) climbed 24.3% to close at $3.53 after jumping 21% on Tuesday. The company is set to report Q3 earnings on December 1.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 23.9% to close at $4.25. Francescas, last week, announced it has adopted a plan to close roughly 140 boutiques by January 30th 2021.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) surged 23.7% to close at $37.61.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) gained 23.1% to close at $7.48. Precigen, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) surged 22.8% to close at $8.99. Shift Technologies, earlier during the month, reported Q3 results.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) climbed 22.6% to close at $6.08.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) gained 22% to close at $29.05.
- INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ) gained 20.6% to close at $13.49. Metromile is going public vis SPAC INSU Acquisition Corp II. The enterprise value given the to the company is $956 million.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) gained 20.4% to close at $29.96 after the company posted a surprise profit for the third quarter.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 20% to close at $20.86.
- RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) rose 18.6% to close at $14.09.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) surged 18.3% to close at $4.01.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) jumped 17.8% to close at $56.53. Dada Nexus, last week, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) climbed 17.5% to close at $6.37.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) gained 17.3% to close at $9.91. The company recently regained NYSE listing compliance.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) gained 17.2% to close at $2.04. Weidai is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on December 15, 2020.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) rose 16.9% to close at $4.2999.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) surged 16.8% to close at $5.50.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) climbed 16.6% to close at $15.38.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) gained 16.6% to close at $4.86. Lianluo recently announced it would merge with Newegg.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) gained 16.5% to close at $27.99.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) jumped 16.2% to close at $3.23. Oramed yesterday initiated Phase 3 trial of oral insulin.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) gained 16% to close at $2.47 after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) gained 15.4% to close at $9.15.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) surged 15.3% to close at $8.84.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) climbed 15.2% to close at $7.27.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares gained 15% to close at $12.14 after the company's JV CoSara receives clearance from the Indian FDA for its Saragene COVID-19 2-gene multiplex RT-PCR test.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) climbed 14.9% to close at $4.93 after signing a cooperative framework agreement with Douyin.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) surged 14.1% to close at $0.1899 after dropping around 10% on Tuesday.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) climbed 12.5% to close at $12.57.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) gained 11.7% to close at $27.41 after the company reported an unexpected profit for the third quarter.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 9.9% to close at $2.88 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.35 per share.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 8.7% to close at $1.25.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) rose 7.1% to close at $18.98 after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 6% to close at $6.69. DPW recently said it would work with fast food restaurants to install EV chargers.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares tumbled 27.5% to close at $1.58 on Wednesday after the company priced 20 million share public offering at $1.50 per share.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (OTC: LIXT) fell 21.1% to close at $3.74 as the company reported pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,200,000 units of securities at an offering price of $4.75 per unit.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 20.6% to close at $2.86 after gaining around 151% on Tuesday.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dipped 20.5% to close at $2.98.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) declined 19.6% to close at $21.60 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) dropped 16.5% to close at $42.80.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) declined 14% to close at $2.71. Ideanomics recently increased its stake in e-tractor company Solectrac through a $1.3 million follow-on investment.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) shares fell 13.9% to close at $7.15.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) fell 13.4% to close at $3.16 after reporting Q3 results.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) dropped 13% to close at $2.28.
- HF Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HFEN) dipped 12.6% to close at $6.10 after pricing its IPO at $7 per share.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) fell 12.6% to close at $8.57. Cango released quarterly results earlier during the week.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) declined 12.4% to close at $12.15.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 12.4% to close at $30.24 after CEO Mark Russell withheld from throwing light on the future of a $2 billion deal with General Motors.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) dipped 12.2% to close at $5.53.
- Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) dropped 11.5% to close at $33.84.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 10.6% to close at $5.40 after jumping over 114% on Tuesday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 10.2% to close at $0.5390 after jumping 46% on Tuesday.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) fell 10% to close at $2.16.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) dropped 9.6% to close at $2.08.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 9.4% to close at $13.77 following Q3 results
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) dropped 9% to close at $64.27. The weakness is attributable to negative regulatory tidings out of China, which dragged China-listed new energy vehicle stocks sharply lower. The National Development and Reform Commission has sought that its local branches submit production and investment information for electric vehicle projects in their respective territories over the past five years, Nikkei reported, citing Chinese business publication Yicai, which in turn quoted a government document.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 8.7% to close at $6.76 after the company announced Q3 results.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 8.7% to close at $2.61 after jumping 38% on Tuesday.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) dropped 8.4% to close at $1.85.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTG) fell 8.3% to close at $18.13 after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From WednesdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas