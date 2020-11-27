5 Stocks To Watch For November 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: DIS) announced plans to lay off 32,000 workers, a rise from the 28,000 it reported in September. Disney shares gained 0.3% to $149.48 in the after-hours trading session. AstraZeneca plc’s (NYSE: AZN) CEO said the company is likely to run new global trial on its COVID-19 vaccine after interim results from its trial showed 62% efficacy for a full dosage regimen. AstraZeneca shares fell 0.1% to $52.55 in the after-hours trading session.

