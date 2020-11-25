12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tuscan Hldgs (NASDAQ:THCB) shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $12.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 176.7K shares, which is 37.42 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $436.8 million.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) stock moved upwards by 5.47% to $2.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 334 shares, which is 0.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.

Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) shares rose 4.5% to $18.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 217.8K shares, which is 9.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $733.3 million.

Northern Genesis (NYSE:NGA) stock rose 4.38% to $13.2. At the close, Northern Genesis's trading volume reached 32.6K shares. This is 10.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) shares rose 4.07% to $11.49. GigCapital3's trading volume hit 10.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Pivotal Investment (NYSE:PIC) stock rose 3.52% to $12.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.1K, accounting for 2.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.1 million.

Losers

Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) shares fell 6.16% to $20.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. Newborn Acquisition's trading volume hit 345.9K shares by close, accounting for 208.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.9 million.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares fell 3.23% to $1.95. This security traded at a volume of 104.1K shares come close, making up 2.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million.

Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) shares declined by 3.13% to $4.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 981.8K shares, which is 4.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 billion.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) stock fell 2.65% to $35.73. This security traded at a volume of 39.1K shares come close, making up 34.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $908.6 million.

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares fell 1.96% to $6.52. UP Fintech Holding's trading volume hit 3.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $918.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) shares fell 1.74% to $25.5. CIIG Merger's trading volume hit 60.5K shares by close, accounting for 3.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $824.7 million.