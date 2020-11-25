December Will Be The Big IPO Finale Of 2020

We are getting close to the end of 2020. It's been a year like no other, the year where everything was in the shade of a global pandemic.

How did that affect the companies' decisions to go public? For a majority of business, it posed a serious obstacle, maybe even the one which cannot be bypassed as companies are fighting for their existence. But some lucky ones such as tech companies were only boosted by it.

One market that saw extraordinary activity was the IPO market, with the number of companies going public so far in 2020 nearly double that of the same time last year.

We already talked about last week's six new IPOs, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC), Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OLMA), Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS), and Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS). Last week also brought us 15 special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that managed to raise $2.5 billion. The activity is set to continue in December, with several high-profile companies filing to make their public debut.

Roblox

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), an online kid-focused gaming platform that achieved some epic gains in 2020, is one of the beneficiaries of COVID-19. In-game currency, which is bought with real money, became a way for some folks to amuse their children for a while and either get some peace and quiet or manage to complete their own work. Although it is expected that the growth in 2021 will not be as sharp as in 2020, this user-generated content platform turned out to be a great business. Revenues grew from $312 million in 2018, to $488 million in 2019. The end of September saw revenues of $589 million, which is 68% higher than the same period last year.

Affirm

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a fintech company founded by PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) co-founder Max Levchin in 2012 alongside Nathan Gettings, Jeffrey Kaditz and Alex Rampell. This e-commerce platform offers consumers to make purchases with interest-free installments, as well as to manage payments or open high-yield savings accounts. Affirm's products are focused on both consumers and merchants. Consumers can make payments with no deferred interest, hidden fees, or penalties, as well as interest loans with a fixed installment agreed upfront that never compounds. Merchants will get an opportunity to promote their products and services, by getting more and more information to prepare more tailor-made offers. In 2019, the company recorded net revenues of $264.4 million. By the of June 2020, revenues increased to $509.5 million, or 92.7% compared to the wholeof 2019. This trend continued in the period from June to September.

Wish

Affirm's IPO was well-timed and the same could be said for Wish (NASDAQ: WISH), an e-commerce platform selling products from Asia at the lowest possible prices. Even though the company hit some problems regarding its supply chain at the beginning of the pandemic, the timing for its IPO is good. The parent company ContextLogic thinks that way, as it filed a preliminary S-1 to be listed in December. The business model that brings an affordable and entertaining mobile shopping experience to billions of consumers around the world turned out to be a good idea, as the company reported revenues of $1.9 billion in 2019, which is 10% more than 2018 when the company grew 57%. First nine months of 2020 brought the same impressive growth of 32%, with revenues of $1.75 billion. The company also came out with a very strong balance sheet with $1.1 billion in cash and short investments.

The list goes on…

The list of high-profile companies does not end here. We can truly expect a very busy period for initial public offerings. The list includes Airbnb, the home-sharing platform, DoorDash, the food delivery company, as well as some other big IPOs that could be launched by the end of the year, like Churchill Capital Corp V, Far Peak Acquisition and Spartan Acquisition II planned through a SPAC.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure . IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post December Will Be the Big IPO Finale of 2020 appeared first on IAM Newswire.