Why Etsy, Shopify And More Are Trading Higher Today

Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company's Cash App announced an agreement to acquire Credit Karma's tax business.

Founded 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.

Square's stock traded up 4.93% at $212.91 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $214 and a 52-week low of $32.33.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The e-commerce has attracted investor interest ahead of 2020 holiday season sales.

Shopify is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario.

Shopify’s stock traded up 4.45% at $1,014.48. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,146.91 and a 52-week low of $305.30.

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading higher, rebounding from recent weakness. E-commerce has attracted investor interest ahead of 2020 holiday season sales.

Etsy is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. The business model is based on sellers listing products on Etsy's platform.

Etsy’s stock traded up 6.17% at $146.08 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $154.88 and a 52-week low of $29.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher after the stock dipped on recent COVID-19 vaccine optimism. A current surge in U.S. cases and lockdown restrictions in some U.S. states could benefit the stock.

Zoom Video provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Zoom’s stock traded up 2.55% at $438.44. The stock has a 52-week high of $588.84 and a 52-week low of $62.02.