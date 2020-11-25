50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares climbed 99.7% to $6.99 after the company issued strong sales forecast for FY20.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) climbed 82.2% to $2.20 after climbing over 11% on Tuesday.
- Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NBAC) climbed 56.4% to $18.70 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) climbed 35.4% to $1.76 after jumping over 48% on Tuesday.
- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) climbed 34.4% to $11.05 after the company announced a $500 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) climbed 31.8% to $14.77. Sierra Wireless, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss.
- Renalytix AI PLC (NASDAQ: RNLX) gained 31.2% to $14.02 after the company's Kantaro Biosciences joint venture received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-SeroKlir antibody test kit.
- INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ) climbed 30.2% to $14.57. Metromile is going public vis SPAC INSU Acquisition Corp II. The enterprise value given the to the company is $956 million.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 25.6% to $6.81.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) surged 24% to $7.54. Precigen, earlier during the month, posted a Q3 loss.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 23.3% to $3.50 after jumping 21% on Tuesday. The company is set to report Q3 earnings on December 1.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) gained 23% to $36.40 following reports indicating Salesforce has held M&A talks with the company.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) gained 22.3% to $19.53 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $26 per share.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) climbed 20.6% to $29.48 after the company reported an unexpected profit for the third quarter.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) gained 19.5% to $158.68.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) surged 18.4% to $28.21.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 17.3% to $7.40.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) climbed 17.2% to $2.0397. Weidai is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on December 15, 2020.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) gained 16.5% to $3.24. Oramed yesterday initiated Phase 3 trial of oral insulin.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) surged 16.3% to $20.22.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) gained 16.2% to $15.33.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) climbed 16.1% to $28.89 after the company posted a surprise profit for the third quarter.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) gained 15.4% to $0.1922 after dropping around 10% on Tuesday.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) surged 15% to $3.015 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.35 per share.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 14.4% to $12.77.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 13.1% to $2.4088 after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 11% to $3.8050. Francescas, last week, announced it has adopted a plan to close roughly 140 boutiques by January 30th 2021.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) rose 9.7% to $19.45 after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 8.6% to $6.85. DPW recently said it would work with fast food restaurants to install EV chargers.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) rose 7.7% to $4.62 after signing a cooperative framework agreement with Douyin.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 6.1% to $1.22.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares dipped 24.5% to $1.6450 after the company priced 20 million share public offering at $1.50 per share.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 20% to $2.88 after gaining around 151% on Tuesday.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 19.4% to $21.67 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dipped 15.6% to $3.165.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 14.6% to $2.44 after jumping 38% on Tuesday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 14% to $2.71. Ideanomics recently increased its stake in e-tractor company Solectrac through a $1.3 million follow-on investment.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) dropped 13.3% to $2.08.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) tumbled 13.1% to $12.06.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) shares declined 12.7% to $7.25.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) fell 12.1% to $3.21 after reporting Q3 results.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 11.9% to $0.5288 after jumping 46% on Tuesday.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) fell 10.7% to $22.36 following a 20% jump on Tuesday.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) dropped 10.3% to $13.64 following Q3 results
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 10% to $31.03 after CEO Mark Russell withheld from throwing light on the future of a $2 billion deal with General Motors.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) dropped 9.8% to $1.8213.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 9.6% to $5.46 after jumping over 114% on Tuesday.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 9.5% to $6.70 after the company announced Q3 results.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) dropped 8.9% to $64.30. The weakness is attributable to negative regulatory tidings out of China, which dragged China-listed new energy vehicle stocks sharply lower. The National Development and Reform Commission has sought that its local branches submit production and investment information for electric vehicle projects in their respective territories over the past five years, Nikkei reported, citing Chinese business publication Yicai, which in turn quoted a government document.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTG) fell 6.3% to $18.51 after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas