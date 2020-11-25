Market Overview

PlayStation 5 Already Sets A Record For Sony: Here's What To Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 25, 2020 1:36pm   Comments
PlayStation 5 Already Sets A Record For Sony: Here's What To Know

A new estimate from VGChartz shows just how many PlayStation 5 consoles were sold.

What Happened: Estimates from VGChartz say the console from Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) sold 2.1 million to 2.5 million units over its two launch days.

On Nov. 12, the console launched in North America, Australia and Japan and sold an estimated 1.3 million to 1.6 million units. The report estimates 1 million to 1.2 million PlayStation 5s sold in the United States on launch day. The console launched in Europe on Nov. 19 and was estimated to have sold 800,000 to 900,000 units on this second launch day.

The numbers from Sony come as retailers are selling out of the console and topping $800 on resale sites. PlayStation said it was the biggest console launch in its history.

Related Link: Fan Site Reports Thousands Of Kohls Orders Cancelled Amid Red Hot Playstation 5 Orders

Why It’s Important: VGChartz estimates that 75% of the PlayStation 5s sold were the higher priced $499 model, which could be a positive for Sony.

The numbers from Sony are better than Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox launch, which saw 1.1 million to 1.4 million units sold in the first 24 hours.

The PlayStation 4 sold 1 million units in its first day of availability, according to Engadget, when it was only launched in North America.

The PlayStation 3 sold 197,000 units in the U.S. over its first two weeks and blamed short supply on its low numbers.

The Switch from Nintendo Co (Pink: NTDOY) sold 735,000 units in October. The console, which has sold 22.5 million units in its lifetime, has been the bestselling console for 23 straight months.

The strong demand for the PlayStation 5 could be a good catalyst for Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), which gets royalties on every PlayStation 5 and controller sold.

SNE Price Action: Shares of Sony are up 2% to $92.81 on Wednesday. Shares are up over 30% year-to-date.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

