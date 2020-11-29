Market Overview

Want A Mile Of Private Atlantic Beachfront? Jackie O's Martha Vineyard Estate On Sale For $65M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 29, 2020 10:15am   Comments
Former first lady and style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis will always be remembered for her chic outfits and gracefulness. 

She carried her impeccable taste into her property choices as well.

In 1979, Kennedy, or Jackie O as she is still affectionately called, bought a 340-acre farm on the Massachusetts vacation island of Martha's Vineyard, in the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Cod.

Red Gate Farm became a summer home and refuge from the world for Kennedy and her family, long after John Kennedy, her husband and the 35th U.S. president, was assassinated in 1963.

It is now on sale for $65 million. This private sanctuary has over a mile of Atlantic Ocean beachfront.

Formerly a sheep farm, the estate was revamped by Kennedy's friend Rachel Mellon who designed the landscapes. Architect Hugh Newell Jacobson was responsible for designing the main house and the two-story guest house, which were completed in 1981.

Daughter Caroline Kennedy has continued the legacy of Red Gate Farm, and in 2000 she commissioned Deborah Berke to renovate and expand the main residence.

  • Red Gate Farm has over a mile of private Atlantic Ocean beachfront, dunes, two freshwater ponds, a vegetable garden and blueberry patch, an outdoor pool, a tennis court and a tree house, which Kennedy built for her grandchildren.

  • All rooms except the dining room overlook the Atlantic Ocean.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis John Kennedy Martha's Vineyard

