Want A Mile Of Private Atlantic Beachfront? Jackie O's Martha Vineyard Estate On Sale For $65M

Former first lady and style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis will always be remembered for her chic outfits and gracefulness.

She carried her impeccable taste into her property choices as well.

In 1979, Kennedy, or Jackie O as she is still affectionately called, bought a 340-acre farm on the Massachusetts vacation island of Martha's Vineyard, in the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Cod.

Red Gate Farm became a summer home and refuge from the world for Kennedy and her family, long after John Kennedy, her husband and the 35th U.S. president, was assassinated in 1963.

It is now on sale for $65 million. This private sanctuary has over a mile of Atlantic Ocean beachfront.

Formerly a sheep farm, the estate was revamped by Kennedy's friend Rachel Mellon who designed the landscapes. Architect Hugh Newell Jacobson was responsible for designing the main house and the two-story guest house, which were completed in 1981.

Daughter Caroline Kennedy has continued the legacy of Red Gate Farm, and in 2000 she commissioned Deborah Berke to renovate and expand the main residence.