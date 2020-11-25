Diego Maradona, Considered By Many The Greatest Soccer Player Ever, Dies At 60

It’s a sad day for soccer lovers around the world and an especially heartbreaking day for Argentines as soccer icon Diego Maradona died.

Cardiorespiratory arrest took Maradona's life at age 60, days after receiving head surgery due to a subdural hematoma.

The GOAT

Often regarded as the best soccer player of all time, Maradona leaves an unparalleled legacy.

Born in a shantytown in Buenos Aires, Argentina, "el Diego" made his professional debut in the local club Argentino Juniors, and rose to stardom in the 1980s, after transferring to Boca Juniors. His awe-inspiring talent would quickly land him a spot in the famed FC Barcelona, but his stay would be short-lived. Ultimately, Diego found a home in Italy’s Napoli.

In parallel, Maradona assumed a leading role in the Argentine national soccer team, scoring a total of 34 goals in 91 appearances. In 1986, he would bring the FIFA World Cup back home, coming in second in the 1990 World Cup.

He was retired from the team in 1994 after failing a drug test and continued to play in clubs until 1997. He then went on to become a soccer club manager, always remaining in the public eye, receiving the FIFA Player of the Century award in 2020, alongside Brazilian legend Pelé.

Shockwaves

A life well-lived, with no shortage of controversy: Diego Maradona was one of a kind, a sort of Greek demigod that people accepted and loved, warts and all. As news of his passing emerged, social media channels became a place of grief.

“You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of them all,” said Argentine president Alberto Fernandez in a tweet, while declaring a three-day national mourning period.

“Thank you for having existed, Diego. We're going to miss you all our lives,” he added.

Nos llevaste a lo más alto del mundo. Nos hiciste inmensamente felices. Fuiste el más grande de todos. Gracias por haber existido, Diego. Te vamos a extrañar toda la vida. pic.twitter.com/pAf38sRlGC — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 25, 2020

Many others echoed the feeling around the world.

From Usain Bolt.

To long-time rival Pelé.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Still in shock, all we can say is, Diego Maradona, you will be sorely missed.