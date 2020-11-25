Why These 3 Health Care Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company dosed its first patient in a study evaluating ampligen as part of combination treatment for patients with cancer and COVID-19.

AIM ImmunoTech is an immuno-pharma company focused on research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral and cancer diseases. AIM's flagship products include Ampligen (Rintatolimod), a drug of large macromolecular RNA molecules for cancer and viral diseases and drug Alferon N Injection for a category of STD infection.

AIM ImmunoTech shares were trading up 2.38% at $1.72. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.11 and a 52-week low of 38 cents.

AnPac Bio-Medical (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares are trading higher after the company guided fiscal year 2020 sales of $3 million - $3.3 million versus the $1.99 million consensus estimate.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd is a biotechnology company. It focuses on early cancer screening and detection. The company markets and sells a multi-cancer screening and detection test that uses its innovative, patented CDA technology and its proprietary CDA device.

AnPac Bio-Medical shares were trading up 108.57% at $7.30. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.18 and a 52-week low of $3.15.

RenalytixAI (NASDAQ: RNLX) shares are trading higher after the company's Kantaro Biosciences joint venture received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-SeroKlir antibody test kit.

Renalytix AI PLC is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The company's solutions are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease risk assessment, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery.

RenalytixAI shares were trading up 30.31% at $13.93. The stock has a 52-week high of $18 and a 52-week low of $9.91.