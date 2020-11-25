Market Overview

Insider Buys Greenwich LifeSciences Shares

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 12:45pm
A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, November 25 showed that Daugherty Frank Joseph bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (NASDAQ:GLSI) at an average price of $5.10. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. to 87,010 shares. Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences rose by 0.2% from the previous closing price.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

 

Insider Trades

