Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AnPac Bio-Medical Shares Rally Hard On Record Cancer Testing Volume
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 11:23am   Comments
Share:
AnPac Bio-Medical Shares Rally Hard On Record Cancer Testing Volume

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares were advancing strongly Wednesday after the company reported strong third-quarter testing volume and issued a strong full-year outlook. 

What Happened: AnPac said it experienced strong demand for its cancer screening tests, with paid test volume setting a record.

"With COVID-19 mainly contained in China and most businesses returning to normal operations since May, the demand for the company's cancer screening tests has remained strong," the company said.

The company also said ASPs will likely increase in 2020.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Moderna Vaccine And Roche, Revance, Rhythm, Liquidia FDA Updates

What's Next: Given the third-quarter strength in testing volume and the strong fourth-quarter trends seen so far, AnPac said it expects revenue growth of about 100% to $3 million-$3.3 million.

"With our successful IPO on the NASDAQ earlier this year, we are now focusing on three areas: new product development, product commercialization including in the US, and revenue growth through sales, with an emphasis on execution and speed," CEO Chris Yu said in a statement. 

"We are optimistic about our company including commercialization in the U.S. and growth in 2021."

ANPC Price Action: At last check, AnPac shares were surging 102.29% to $7.08. 

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Revance's DAXI Regulatory Decision, Reata Slips On FDA Feedback, Liquidia Setback

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANPC)

Why These 3 Health Care Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Deere Beats Q4 Views
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Tricky Trading Through The Election
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com