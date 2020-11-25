Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 10:13am   Comments
During Wednesday's morning session, 81 companies made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ: NBAC) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 48.95% to hit a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $395.50 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $250.17. The stock traded down 0.49% on the session.
  • Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.50.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $700.67 on Wednesday, moving down 0.23%.
  • Square (NYSE: SQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $209.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
  • Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.09. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $282.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.84%.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $159.28 on Wednesday, moving down 0.38%.
  • Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $858.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.87 for a change of up 2.46%.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares were up 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.17.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $137.33 with a daily change of up 2.21%.
  • CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock made a new 52-week high of $297.55 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.17. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares set a new yearly high of $379.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were up 1.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.36 for a change of up 1.14%.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares hit a yearly high of $43.63. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) shares were up 2.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.56 for a change of up 2.58%.
  • Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $133.34. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.
  • PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares were up 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.78 for a change of up 1.56%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares hit a yearly high of $33.71. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock set a new 52-week high of $167.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
  • Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.81%.
  • Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares were up 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $139.75.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares broke to $124.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.05%.
  • II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $67.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares hit $4.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%.
  • Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%.
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) shares hit $108.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.73%.
  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.82%.
  • 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 20.53%.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.36.
  • Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares were up 1.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.35.
  • Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares hit $97.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%.
  • Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.04 on Wednesday, moving up 1.34%.
  • Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
  • Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.49 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares hit $43.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $265.44. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) shares were up 2.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.07.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares broke to $36.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.59%.
  • Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares set a new yearly high of $31.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
  • Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.38 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%.
  • Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares were up 6.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.92 for a change of up 6.43%.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.42 for a change of up 0.78%.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.98 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
  • NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.74 on Wednesday, moving up 7.41%.
  • Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares were up 6.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.78 for a change of up 6.91%.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.62. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares broke to $16.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.36. Shares traded up 0.85%.
  • Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.40 with a daily change of up 6.11%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares were up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.44 for a change of up 0.47%.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.05. The stock was up 7.46% for the day.
  • Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares were up 3.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.71.
  • California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.88. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.99. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares hit $53.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.97%.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) shares set a new yearly high of $8.29 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.62%.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.00. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
  • dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.27. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.51 this morning. The stock was up 24.32% on the session.
  • RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.30. Shares traded up 2.03%.
  • CorMedix Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: CRMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.35 with a daily change of up 5.04%.
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
  • Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.68 with a daily change of up 3.51%.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%.
  • Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ: NBAC) shares broke to $18.08 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 48.95%.
  • THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.51.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares were up 5.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.71.
  • Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 12.76% for the day.
  • Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.64 with a daily change of up 0.53%.
  • ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.05. The stock traded up 46.27% on the session.
  • The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.41. The stock traded up 4.48% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

