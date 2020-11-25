Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 81 companies made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: DXYN) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ: NBAC) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 48.95% to hit a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $395.50 with a daily change of up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $395.50 with a daily change of up 0.19%. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $250.17. The stock traded down 0.49% on the session.

(NYSE: ACN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $250.17. The stock traded down 0.49% on the session. Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.50.

(NYSE: SNE) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.50. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $700.67 on Wednesday, moving down 0.23%.

(NYSE: BLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $700.67 on Wednesday, moving down 0.23%. Square (NYSE: SQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $209.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.

(NYSE: SQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $209.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%. Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.09. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE: VALE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.09. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $282.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.84%.

(NASDAQ: ADSK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $282.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.84%. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $159.28 on Wednesday, moving down 0.38%.

(NASDAQ: NXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $159.28 on Wednesday, moving down 0.38%. Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ: CTSH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $858.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%.

(NASDAQ: TTD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $858.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.17%. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.87 for a change of up 2.46%.

(NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.87 for a change of up 2.46%. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares were up 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.17.

(NYSE: STM) shares were up 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.17. Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $137.33 with a daily change of up 2.21%.

(NASDAQ: XLNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $137.33 with a daily change of up 2.21%. CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.

(NYSE: CRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock made a new 52-week high of $297.55 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.

(NYSE: PANW) stock made a new 52-week high of $297.55 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.37% for the day. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.17. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE: KEYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.17. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares set a new yearly high of $379.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares set a new yearly high of $379.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.

(NASDAQ: TER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were up 1.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.36 for a change of up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were up 1.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.36 for a change of up 1.14%. KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) shares hit a yearly high of $43.63. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.

(NYSE: KB) shares hit a yearly high of $43.63. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) shares were up 2.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.56 for a change of up 2.58%.

(NYSE: PAGS) shares were up 2.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.56 for a change of up 2.58%. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $133.34. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.

(NYSE: ZEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $133.34. The stock was up 2.35% for the day. PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares were up 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.78 for a change of up 1.56%.

(NASDAQ: PTC) shares were up 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.78 for a change of up 1.56%. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares hit a yearly high of $33.71. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ: OAS) shares hit a yearly high of $33.71. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session. F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock set a new 52-week high of $167.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ: FFIV) stock set a new 52-week high of $167.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%. Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.81%.

(NYSE: PLAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.81%. Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares were up 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $139.75.

(NASDAQ: APPN) shares were up 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $139.75. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares broke to $124.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.05%.

(NASDAQ: RARE) shares broke to $124.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.05%. II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $67.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $67.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares hit $4.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.

(NYSE: SID) shares hit $4.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%. YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%.

(NYSE: YETI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ: KNSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.19 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%. Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) shares hit $108.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.73%.

(NASDAQ: OMCL) shares hit $108.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.73%. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.82%.

(NASDAQ: PTCT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.82%. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 20.53%.

(NASDAQ: VNET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 20.53%. SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.36.

(NASDAQ: SPWR) shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.36. Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares were up 1.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.35.

(NASDAQ: ALTR) shares were up 1.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.35. Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares hit $97.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%.

(NASDAQ: AEIS) shares hit $97.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%. Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.04 on Wednesday, moving up 1.34%.

(NYSE: WK) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.04 on Wednesday, moving up 1.34%. Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ: EIDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%. Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.

(NYSE: OSB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%. Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.49 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AMBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.49 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.

(NASDAQ: BRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares hit $43.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.

(NASDAQ: BEAM) shares hit $43.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $265.44. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $265.44. The stock was up 6.25% for the day. FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) shares were up 2.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.07.

(NYSE: FSK) shares were up 2.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.07. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares broke to $36.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.59%.

(NASDAQ: NTLA) shares broke to $36.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.59%. Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares set a new yearly high of $31.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ATSG) shares set a new yearly high of $31.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.47% on the session. Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.38 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%.

(NASDAQ: GBIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.38 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%. Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares were up 6.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.92 for a change of up 6.43%.

(NYSE: AZRE) shares were up 6.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.92 for a change of up 6.43%. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.42 for a change of up 0.78%.

(NYSE: HBM) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.42 for a change of up 0.78%. Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.98 with a daily change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE: EVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.98 with a daily change of up 0.54%. NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.74 on Wednesday, moving up 7.41%.

(NASDAQ: NXGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.74 on Wednesday, moving up 7.41%. Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares were up 6.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.78 for a change of up 6.91%.

(NASDAQ: PGEN) shares were up 6.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.78 for a change of up 6.91%. PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.62. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

(NYSE: PAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.62. The stock was down 0.25% for the day. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares broke to $16.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) shares broke to $16.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%. Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.36. Shares traded up 0.85%.

(NASDAQ: CRTO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.36. Shares traded up 0.85%. Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.40 with a daily change of up 6.11%.

(NASDAQ: MORF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.40 with a daily change of up 6.11%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares were up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.44 for a change of up 0.47%.

(NYSE: EOS) shares were up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.44 for a change of up 0.47%. Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.05. The stock was up 7.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ: YJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.05. The stock was up 7.46% for the day. Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares were up 3.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.71.

(NASDAQ: RBBN) shares were up 3.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.71. California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.88. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE: CRC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.88. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.99. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.

(NYSE: LL) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.99. The stock was down 0.02% for the day. MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares hit $53.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.97%.

(NASDAQ: MYRG) shares hit $53.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.97%. WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) shares set a new yearly high of $8.29 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE: WOW) shares set a new yearly high of $8.29 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.62%.

(NASDAQ: VFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.62%. American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.00. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AMSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.00. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session. dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.27. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.

(NYSE: DMYT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.27. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session. Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.51 this morning. The stock was up 24.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TOUR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.51 this morning. The stock was up 24.32% on the session. RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.30. Shares traded up 2.03%.

(NYSE: RMG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.30. Shares traded up 2.03%. CorMedix Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: CRMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.35 with a daily change of up 5.04%.

(AMEX: CRMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.35 with a daily change of up 5.04%. Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.

(NASDAQ: KIRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day. Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.68 with a daily change of up 3.51%.

(NYSE: HZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.68 with a daily change of up 3.51%. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%.

(NASDAQ: AVNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%. Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ: NBAC) shares broke to $18.08 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 48.95%.

(NASDAQ: NBAC) shares broke to $18.08 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 48.95%. THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.51.

(NYSE: FSLF) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.51. Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares were up 5.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.71.

(NYSE: NTZ) shares were up 5.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.71. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 12.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ: DCTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 12.76% for the day. Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.64 with a daily change of up 0.53%.

(NASDAQ: CRWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.64 with a daily change of up 0.53%. ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.05. The stock traded up 46.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.05. The stock traded up 46.27% on the session. The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.41. The stock traded up 4.48% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.