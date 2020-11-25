Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 10:02am   Comments
During Wednesday's morning trading, 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

  • Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) stock hit $24.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.55%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

