Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
During Wednesday's morning trading, 2 companies set new 52-week lows.
Key Facts:
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) stock hit $24.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.55%.
Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas