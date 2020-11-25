Car Crashes Into Angela Merkel's Office Gate: Reuters

Reuters reports that a car with slogans has crashed into the gates of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Berlin office on Wednesday.

What Happened: The crashed car had slogans “Stop Globalisation Politics” written on one side and “You damn killers of children and old people” on the other.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the Chancellor, other government members, and people working in the Chancellery were not in danger at any time, and the incident has caused only minor damage. It wasn’t clear if Merkel was inside the building.

Berlin police took the driver, who appeared to be in late middle age, into custody. The police said in a tweet that it is establishing if the driver deliberately drove against the gate.

Merkel was scheduled to host a video conference of German state premiers on Wednesday discussing possible extensions to coronavirus lockdowns and further steps to combat the pandemic.

Europe has been on high alert after attacks in Paris, Nice, and Vienna in recent weeks.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia