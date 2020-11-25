77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares jumped 114.2% to close at $6.04 on Tuesday after jumping around 122% on Monday.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) jumped 90.7% to close at $4.29. Yunji is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 26.
- Goldfield Corp (NYSE: GV) shares jumped 63.2% to close at $6.97 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by the first reserve for $7 per share in cash.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc. (NASDAQ: ITRM) jumped 42.6% to close at $0.82 after Sarissa Capital disclosed a 30.95% stake in the company.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares gained 39.2% to close at $3.02 amid the formal transition process of Biden's team beginning. Stocks could also be trading higher on continued interest & volatility within the space.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) gained 38.2% to close at $2.86 after surging over 88% on Monday. ENGlobal, earlier during the month, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) surged 28.6% to close at $9.23. Aurora, last week, said it closed $173 million offering to fund 'growth opportunities.'
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares rose 28.1% to close at $7.02.
- F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) gained 27.9% to close at $5.41.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) surged 27.8% to close at $2.62.
- Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) jumped 25.7% to close at $24.62. Telesat will become a public company through agreement with Loral Space & Communications and PSP Investments.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) gained 25.5% to close at $5.22.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares climbed 25% to close at $0.3009 after declining over 5% on Monday. Sundial Growers will be participating in Cowen's 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) gained 24.7% to close at $7.01 after climbing over 6% on Monday.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) gained 24.7% to close at $13.88. Lyra Therapeutics posted a Q3 loss earlier during the week.
- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) surged 23.6% to close at $8.22.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) gained 23.5% to close at $13.50.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 23.3% to close at $14.25. GLJ Research upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $7.36 to $17.30 per share.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) surged 23.3% to close at $6.66.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) gained 21.7% to close at $7.36 after the company signed a distribution agreement with pei tel.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) jumped 21.4% to close at $2.84. Tuniu is expected to report Q3 earnings on December 1.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) gained 21.3% to close at $4.21.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 20.2% to close at $4.58 as recent positive COVID-19 vaccine news has raised hopes of sooner theater reopenings.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) surged 20% to close at $2.64.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 19.9% to close at $3.1401. Ideanomics shares jumped 70% on Monday after the company increased its stake in e-tractor company Solectrac through a $1.3 million follow-on investment.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) gained 19.5% to close at $16.25. Butterfly Network, last week, announced it will go public through a SPAC merger with Longview.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) rose 19.3% to close at $5.00.
- Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKR) gained 19.1% to close at $14.70 amid COVID-19 vaccine optimism, which has lifted restaurant stocks.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEX) rose 19.1% to close at $5.23.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) gained 18.3% to close at $6.85.
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) gained 18.2% to close at $22.23 following Q3 results.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) rose 18% to close at $22.04. Maxeon Solar, last week, released Q3 results.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) surged 17.3% to close at $34.50 amid EV sector momentum and investor speculation regarding the company's GM partnership.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 17.2% to close at $7.83 after declining over 9% on Monday. Tilray, yesterday, announced an agreement to exchange approximately $124.3 million in principal amount of its 5.00% convertible senior notes due 2023 for common stock.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) gained 17.1% to close at $8.13.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NYSE: EH) surged 17% to close at $14.82.
- Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) gained 16.6% to close at $9.97. Carter Bankshares and Carter Bank & Trust recently reported completion of holding company reorganization.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 15.3% to close at $76.51 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) climbed 14.9% to close at $2.77.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) jumped 14.1% to close at $111.35 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares rose 13.3% to close at $2.04 after climbing over 30% on Monday. Transocean, last week, announced a deepwater Corcovado and a deepwater Mykonos contract extensions worth $297 million.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) surged 13.1% to close at $23.15.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) gained 12.6% to close at $9.80 after reporting Q3 results.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) surged 11.6% to close at $18.25 amid market optimism as the as the formal transition process of Biden's team begins.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) surged 10.8% to close at $1.54 after climbing around 22% on Monday. The company is expected to report Q3 earnings on December 3.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) climbed 10.8% to close at $11.88 after the company announced Phoenix Motorcars deploys two electric shuttle buses to the city of Santa Cruz.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) climbed 10.6% to close at $2.82.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) jumped 10% to close at $0.7992.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 9.5% to close at $6.21 after reporting results for the third quarter.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 9.3% to close at $8.02.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) gained 8.9% to close at $1.22.
- 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIH) rose 8.3% to close at $3.25 as the company reported its first reinsurance contract by its reinsurance subsidiary, Fundamental Global Reinsurance.
Losers
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares tumbled 27.3% to close at $0.2840 on Tuesday after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) shares fell 26.8% to close at $24.84 after gaining 23% on Monday.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) declined 23.7% to close at $7.24 after jumping over 56% on Monday.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) fell 22.5% to close at $6.01 after reporting Q3 results.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) dipped 21.8% to close at $5.05.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 18.1% to close at $11.80.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) dipped 18% to close at $4.32 after climbing 35% on Monday.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) fell 17.9% to close at $8.70. AYRO announced a $10 million direct offering on Monday.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 17.8% to close at $6.33. Greenland Technologies jumped 64% on Monday after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 17.8% to close at $2.54.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) fell 17.4% to close at $12.26 after gaining around 6% on Monday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) dropped 17.4% to close at $8.43.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 16.7% to close at $6.72 after jumping 87% on Monday.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares dropped 16.4% to close at $28.12. Cramer advised a viewer to sell half his position on "Mad Money."
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares fell 16% to close at $65.71 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares declined 15.3% to close at $36.94 after BTG downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) fell 14.4% to close at $89.62 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 14.2% to close at $2.90. SG Blocks announced its D-Tec 2 testing pods were delivered to LAX Airport to begin installation for COVID-19 testing.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) dipped 13.4% to close at $8.45. HighPoint Resources regained compliance with NYSE minimum price continued listing standard.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) dropped 12.4% to close at $7.27 following Q3 results.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 12.2% to close at $17.44.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 12.1% to close at $2.40 after jumping over 15% on Monday. DBV Technologies announced leadership changes.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) fell 12% to close at $5.45 after jumping 36% on Monday.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) dropped 11.5% to close at $60.39 after reporting Q4 results.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 9.1% to close at $2.09.
