Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 4:37am   Comments
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday.
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on durable goods orders for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New orders are projected to slow to a 0.9% rise in October following a 1.9% increase in September.
  • Data on GDP growth for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The economy is expected to grow 33.1% in the quarter.
  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to widen to $80.8 billion in October from $79.4 billion in September.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims to decline to 730,000 in the November 21 week versus 742,000 in the prior week.
  • Data on retail and wholesale inventories for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are projected to rise 0.2% in October.
  • New home sales report for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect new home sales to increase to a 975,000 annual rate for October.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is likely to rise slightly to 77.2 in November versus preliminary reading of 77.
  • Data on personal income for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect income rising 0.1% in October.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The EIA’s weekly data on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

