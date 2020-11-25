Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday.
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on durable goods orders for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New orders are projected to slow to a 0.9% rise in October following a 1.9% increase in September.
- Data on GDP growth for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The economy is expected to grow 33.1% in the quarter.
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to widen to $80.8 billion in October from $79.4 billion in September.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims to decline to 730,000 in the November 21 week versus 742,000 in the prior week.
- Data on retail and wholesale inventories for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are projected to rise 0.2% in October.
- New home sales report for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect new home sales to increase to a 975,000 annual rate for October.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is likely to rise slightly to 77.2 in November versus preliminary reading of 77.
- Data on personal income for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect income rising 0.1% in October.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The EIA’s weekly data on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
