Asia Mixed, Europe Surges As Dow Surpasses Record 30,000 Level

Global markets remained mostly positive on Wednesday after Wall Street's rally on Tuesday pushed the Dow beyond the record 30,000 mark. The Dow futures are trading higher by 0.07%, and the S&P 500 futures are up 0.10% in early trade on Wednesday. WTI crude oil futures are up 0.86% to $45.31, and gold futures are up 0.33% to stay above the critical $1,800 mark. Ten-Year Treasury yield is down 0.4 bps to 0.878%.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 closed higher by 0.50%. Food, banking, and utility shares fell, but transport stocks pushed the index higher. Japan's Corporate Services Price Index fell 0.6% year-over-year.

China's Shanghai Composite benchmark fell by 1.19% after the news of a government investigation in the electric vehicle sector. Material, energy, consumer, and healthcare dragged the index lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.24% on Wednesday. Its trade balance deficit in October widened to HKD 36.8 billion, with exports falling 1.1% MoM.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.59% on vaccine progress and Biden transition cheer. The nation's construction work in the third-quarter fell by 2.6% QoQ. Q3 CapEx data is due later today.

India's Nifty 50 index is down by 1.15% at press time, stemming from declines in FMCG, pharma, realty, and technology stocks.

South Korea's KOSPI is trading lower by 0.62%. The Bank of Korea's interest rate decision is due later today, and it is expected to keep the rates unchanged at 0.50%.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 is trading higher by 0.08%. Investors will be watching the European Central Banks' Financial Stability Review report due later today.

London's FTSE 100 index is up by 0.06% at press time. Losses in financial shares were offset by gains in consumer stocks. Britain's steel production for October grew to 565K metric tons. The Autumn Budget is due later today.

Germany's DAX is trading marginally higher by 0.03% at publication time. Automobile and bank stocks are trading lower, more than offset by gains in technology and telecom stocks.

France's CAC 40 is up 0.25%. French tax authorities have imposed a digital tax demand on Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to the Financial Times. Investors will be watching the job-seeker data due later today.

Spain's IBEX 35 is higher by 0.07% at press time, after its Producer Price Index fell 4.1% YoY.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are down by 0.12% at 92.108. The dollar has weakened by 0.11% against the Euro to $1.1902, gaining 0.07% against the Sterling Pound to $1.3347, and gained 0.01% against the Japenese Yen to ¥104.44.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.