Google Thinking Of 2023 With Its Gaming Service Stadia As War With Fellow Tech Giants Heats Up
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 25, 2020 2:50am   Comments
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google’s Director of Games Jack Buser said that the tech giant has 400 games under development for its Stadia service, The Verge reported Tuesday.

What Happened: Buser made the revelation in an interview with MobileSyrup, disclosing that Google had “built a roadmap of about 400 games in development right now from 200 developers.”

The executive didn't spell out an exact timeline for the release of those games but said, “when those games land, whether it’s in the calendar year of 2021 or beyond, is something that you’ll hear more from us in the future.”

The director said that his team was “almost done with 2021” but was focused on 2022 and its sight is set on 2023.

Reaffirming Google’s commitment to gaming, Buser explained, “the time horizons alone of our industry mean that we are looking many years out into the future,” adding that “gaming is one of the biggest businesses at Google.”

Why It Matters: Android Police maintains a list of nearly 50 unreleased games, which have already been announced for Stadia, while another 100 games are already available.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) became the latest entrant to game streaming, an increasingly competitive arena, where tech giants such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) are already jostling for space. 

Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA)  $5 per month GeForce Now game streaming service became available for sign up in February this year as well. 

However, Google Stadia, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Facebook’s gaming application have faced pushback from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has denied them App Store listing.

Price Action: Alphabet Class A shares closed 2.1% higher at $1,763.90 on Tuesday. On the same day, the company’s Class C shares closed nearly 2% higher at $1,768.88 and rose 0.44% in the after-hours session.

Photo by dronepickr on Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cloud computing Cloud Gaming eSports Google Stadia

