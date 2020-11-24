Apple Seeks Patent For Windshield Crack Detection Tech

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has filed for a patent for a system that can detect damaged windshields in a vehicle electrically and can even schedule a repair job.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company filed for the patent on Nov. 19, CNET Roadshow first noticed. The system examines the resistance of the conductive film in between windshield glass to detect damage.

On detection of a crack or damaged windshield, the system can alert the user by an audible alert or displaying a visual message.

The tech giant said in its patent filing that the system can “also schedule the service appointment automatically without intervention by the user or following a brief confirmation from the user.”

Why It Matters: In the case of vehicles with autonomous driving capabilities, the vehicle can also drive itself to a service station at night or when a user is not using it, as per the patent.

Other potential use cases include theft prevention, insurance facilitation, and alerting emergency services.

Patent filings take time to materialize if they do at all, and it can't be said at this time if the Apple filing would actually lead to the emergence of such a system in the near future.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 1.2% higher at $115.17 on Tuesday and gained 0.36% in the after-hours session.

