Why These 5 Airline Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Optimism surrounding a COVID-19 vaccine has lifted travel and airline outlook and a number of airline stocks are trading higher on Tuesday.

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

American Airlines's stock traded up 9.14% to $14.80 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.78 and a 52-week low of $8.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) is the largest domestic carrier in the U.S, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet.

Southwest Airlines shares were trading up 2.99% at $48.27. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.83 and a 52-week low of $22.46.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

JetBlue Airways shares were trading up 4.38% to $15.79. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.65 and a 52-week low of $6.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is one of the world's largest airlines, flying to more than 325 destinations in 60 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Delta Air Lines shares were trading up 5.92% at $41.08. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.48 and a 52-week low of $17.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) serves the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge.

Spirit Airlines shares were trading up 6.67% at $22.48. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.50 and a 52-week low of $7.01.