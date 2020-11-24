Why These 3 Energy Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced Phoenix Motorcars deploys two electric shuttle buses to the city of Santa Cruz.

SPI Energy offers photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The company provides a range of engineering, procurement and construction services to third-party project developers.

SPI Energy shares were trading up 17% to $12.59 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.67 and a 52-week low of 55 cents.

The Goldfield (NYSE: GV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by the first reserve for $7 per share in cash.

The Goldfield Corp operates in the energy infrastructure industry. It's primarily engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers. The company specializes in installing and maintaining electrical transmission lines for a wide range of electric utilities.

The Goldfield shares were trading up 63.23% to $6.97. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.99 and a 52-week low of $2.26.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter sales results of $41.022 million vs. $26.916 million year-over-year.

MP Materials Corp focuses on restoring the full rare earth supply chain to the United States of America. It owns and operates Mountain Pass, the only integrated rare earth mining and processing site in North America.

MP Materials shares were trading up 19.74% to $22.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.17 and a 52-week low of $9.78.