Why These 3 Pharma Stocks Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 24, 2020 12:39pm   Comments
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced its OXLUMO injection has received FDA approval for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference and is attempting to harness this mechanism to create a new class of drugs.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 3.23% to $126.99 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $167.33 and a 52-week low of $84.97.

Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock. No terms were disclosed.

Advaxis Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Lm (Listeria monocytogenes)-LLO (Listeriolysin O) cancer immunotherapies.

Advaxis shares were trading down 27.02% to 28 cents. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.48 and a 52-week low of 26 cents.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares are trading lower after the company reported FY20 EPS and sales were down year over year.

Arrowhead's main target is the development of medicine to treat diseases with a genetic origin, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Its medical solutions are aimed at the genes that trigger the diseases. Its portfolio includes drugs targeting hepatitis B, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, thrombosis and angioedema, clear-cell and renal cell carcinoma, and cardiovascular disease.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 12.73% to $59.52. The stock has a 52-week high of $73.72 and a 52-week low of$19.51.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

