58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares climbed 111% to $5.95 after jumping around 122% on Monday.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) climbed 81% to $3.7473 after surging over 88% on Monday. ENGlobal, earlier during the month, posted a loss for the third quarter.
  • Goldfield Corp (NYSE: GV) shares climbed 63.4% to $6.97 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by the first reserve for $7 per share in cash.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) gained 53.2% to $3.43. Yunji is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 26.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares climbed 53.2% to $3.3250 amid the formal transition process of Biden's team beginning. Stocks could also be trading higher on continued interest & volatility within the space.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) gained 42% to $2.93.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares jumped 38.5% to $0.3335 after declining over 5% on Monday. Sundial Growers will be participating in Cowen's 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) surged 34.2% to $3.52. Ideanomics shares jumped 70% on Monday after the company increased its stake in e-tractor company Solectrac through a $1.3 million follow-on investment.
  • F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) climbed 32% to $5.59.
  • 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIH) rose 30.7% to $3.92 as the company reported its first reinsurance contract by its reinsurance subsidiary, Fundamental Global Reinsurance.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 27.8% to $13.70 after the company announced Phoenix Motorcars deploys two electric shuttle buses to the city of Santa Cruz.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) gained 27.4% to $4.64 after declining 8% on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported final results of exchange offers for all outstanding series of its preferred stock.
  • Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) rose 27.4% to $11.08 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) climbed 26.6% to $1.7599 after climbing around 22% on Monday. The company is expected to report Q3 earnings on December 3.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 26.5% to $2.96. Tuniu is expected to report Q3 earnings on December 1.
  • BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) surged 26.5% to $13.83.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 25.6% to $9.02. Aurora, last week, said it closed $173 million offering to fund 'growth opportunities.'
  • Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) surged 23.8% to $24.25. Telesat will become a public company through agreement with Loral Space & Communications and PSP Investments.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 21% to $4.618 as recent positive COVID-19 vaccine news has raised hopes of sooner theater reopenings.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 21% to $2.935.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) climbed 20.6% to $35.47 amid EV sector momentum and investor speculation regarding the company's GM partnership.
  • CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) rose 20.3% to $6.76 after climbing over 6% on Monday.
  • WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) climbed 20.3% to $8.00
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) surged 20% to $4.151.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc. (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 18.2% to $0.6794 after Sarissa Capital disclosed a 30.95% stake in the company.
  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares rose 17.8% to $2.12 after climbing over 30% on Monday. Transocean, last week, announced a deepwater Corcovado and a deepwater Mykonos contract extensions worth $297 million.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 16.7% to $7.80 after declining over 9% on Monday. Tilray, yesterday, announced an agreement to exchange approximately $124.3 million in principal amount of its 5.00% convertible senior notes due 2023 for common stock.
  • Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) rose 15.3% to $15.68. Butterfly Network, last week, announced it will go public through a SPAC merger with Longview.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 14.5% to $2.92.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 13.6% to $5.00 after jumping over 26% on Monday.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 13.6% to $0.8250.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) climbed 10.2% to $107.54 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 9.8% to $3.93 following a 13% surge on Monday. Akerna posted downbeat quarterly earnings earlier in the month.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) gained 9.7% to $17.95 amid market optimism as the as the formal transition process of Biden's team begins.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 9.5% to $1.61. IGC shares climbed around 15% on Monday after the company commenced Phase 1 of cannabinoid clinical trial for Alzheimer's patients.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 9% to $72.32 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 8.8% to $7.99.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 7.1% to $1.1995.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 7% to $6.06 after reporting results for the third quarter.

Losers

  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dipped 28% to $0.2810 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 24.9% to $7.14 after jumping over 56% on Monday.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) dropped 22% to $6.00. Greenland Technologies jumped 64% on Monday after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) dropped 20.8% to $6.14 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 20.6% to $6.41 after jumping 87% on Monday.
  • China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) dipped 20.5% to $4.9184 after jumping 36% on Monday.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) dipped 19.4% to $2.965 following a 30% surge on Monday.
  • Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) fell 19% to $12.03 after gaining around 6% on Monday.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares declined 17% to $64.97 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
  • Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) dipped 16.6% to $8.85. AYRO announced a $10 million direct offering on Monday.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) dropped 15.5% to $4.45 after climbing 35% on Monday.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 15.4% to $12.19.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares fell 15.4% to $3.43 after climbing over 33% on Monday.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) dropped 13.4% to $7.18 following Q3 results.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 12.9% to $17.30.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) dropped 12.3% to $59.74 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 10.4% to $2.0599.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 8.1% to $2.51 after jumping over 15% on Monday. DBV Technologies announced leadership changes.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 6.7% to $0.3920. Aeterna Zentaris, last week, amended license agreement with Novo Nordisk for the commercialization and development of Macimorelin.

