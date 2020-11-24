Market Overview

Tesla May Be Testing Cybertruck's Armor Glass By Using It In Mobile Service Fleet

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) unveiled the Cybertruck, it had many features that weren't normal in a public vehicle. A strange triangular shape, a thick steel unibody, and Armor Glass. With many new features, they will need real-world testing before release.

A source with knowledge of the situation has told Benzinga that Tesla is fitting some of its mobile service vans with the Armor Glass that will be used in the Cybertruck for real-world testing.

While this hasn't been confirmed, it's a strategy Tesla has used in the past. Back in August, Tesla mobile service vans were spotted with Cybertruck steel in the front license plate area for real-world testing of the material.

Tesla plans to start initial deliveries of the Cybertruck by the end of 2021. It will be produced in Austin, Texas, at a Gigafactory that's currently under construction.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cybertruck electric vehicles

