84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares surged 238% to close at $7.20 on Monday after the company said it would work with fast food restaurants to install EV chargers.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) jumped 122.1% to close at $2.82 after jumping 14% on Friday.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) climbed 86.8% to close at $8.07.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares climbed 70.1% to close at $2.62 after jumping around 28% on Friday.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) surged 69.4% to close at $1.83 after gaining about 23% on Friday. Orbital Energy posted downbeat quarterly results last week.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) jumped 64.2% to close at $7.70 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) gained 56.6% to close at $9.49 after jumping 101% on Friday.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) climbed 54.3% to close at $8.55 amid positive vaccine news from AstraZeneca.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) surged 49.7% to close at $25.45. Arrival, a U.K. electric vehicle company, last week said it is going public via CIIG Merger.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) gained 49.1% to close at $1.39 after jumping over 27% on Friday. Ferroglobe is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 24.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares jumped 48.3% to close at $33.62 after surging around 24% on Friday. Blink Charging, last week, announced a cable management solution for use with its electric vehicle charging stations.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 45.1% to close at $4.92 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) gained 42.9% to close at $3.60. Aurora Mobile, last week, announced a partnership with Lilith Games.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) gained 39.6% to close at $4.72.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) jumped 39.1% to close at $35.19 after climbing around 17% on Friday.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) climbed 37.7% to close at $6.46 amid positive vaccine news from AstraZeneca.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) jumped 36.6% to close at $6.19 after climbing around 19% on Friday. The company, last week, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) gained 34.8% to close at $5.27 amid positive vaccine news from AstraZeneca.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) climbed 33.9% to close at $72.17.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 33.7% to close at $4.05 after climbing around 20% on Friday. The9 is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on December 22, 2020.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) climbed 31% to close at $10.60 after climbing over 30% on Friday.
- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) climbed 30.3% to close at $34.08 after jumping around 6% on Friday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) surged 30% to close at $3.68.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 28.8% to close at $3.09 after surging around 22% on Friday.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) climbed 28% to close at $28.20.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) jumped 27.7% to close at $6.96 after jumping over 20% on Friday..
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) gained 26.4% to close at $4.40 after climbing over 8% on Friday.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) shares gained 25.1% to close at $11.90.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) climbed 24.3% to close at $8.70. Cango reported quarterly results after the closing bell on Monday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) jumped 24.2% to close at $9.92 as oil prices gain amid COVID-19 vaccine optimism.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) surged 23.9% to close at $9.59.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) gained 23.8% to close at $14.93. Kandi Technologies shares dipped 16% on Friday after the company priced a $100 million registered direct offering of roughly 8.85 million units at $11.30 per unit.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) climbed 23.8% to close at $3.54. Trinity Biotech reported Q3 results last week.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) rose 23.6% to close at $2.83.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) gained 22.9% to close at $33.93.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) surged 22.9% to close at $3.38. SG Blocks announced its D-Tec 2 testing pods were delivered to LAX Airport to begin installation for COVID-19 testing.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) jumped 22.7% to close at $6.98.
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) gained 21.9% to close at $16.34 after the company agreed to be acquired for $16.25 per share.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 21.8% to close at $30.14.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 20.6% to close at $7.23 amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) gained 20.2% to close at $6.95.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) gained 19.8% to close at $3.51. BIO-Key International, last week, announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) climbed 19.5% to close at $24.50.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) surged 19% to close at $2.44 after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $4 price target.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) gained 18.8% to close at $52.03 amid vaccine optimism following data from AstraZeneca.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 18.3% to close at $22.08 amid positive vaccine news from AstraZeneca.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares climbed 18.2% to close at $5.06 after gaining 22% on Friday. Canaan is scheduled to report Q3 earnings on November 30.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) surged 17.9% to close at $21.44 as oil prices gain amid COVID-19 vaccine optimism.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) rose 17.8% to close at $43.30.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) surged 17.5% to close at $9.39.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) gained 17.4% to close at $3.03 following a 20% surge on Friday.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) climbed 17.3% to close at $11.17.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) surged 16.9% to close at $5.18. Nano Dimension shares fell 24% on Friday after the company priced a $100 million direct offering of 25 million shares at $4 per ADS.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) gained 16.5% to close at $23.53.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares climbed 15% to close at $10.41 amid vaccine optimism following data from AstraZeneca.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) climbed 13% to close at $3.66.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) gained 12.8% to close at $1.15.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) gained 12.2% to close at $3.41.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares climbed 12.1% to close at $10.72 after surging around 10% on Friday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained 9.1% to close at $0.1839 after dropping over 41% on Friday.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) surged 8.9% to close at $25.75. Needham maintained FuboTV with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $30.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) rose 8.8% to close at $13.60. Longview Acquisition shares climbed over 26% on Friday after Butterfly Network announced it will go public through a SPAC merger with Longview.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) rose 7% to close at $26.06 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $30 price target.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) rose 6.7% to close at $14.09.
Losers
- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ID) shares tumbled 25.8% to close at $6.01.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares dropped 17.8% to close at $7.22 on Monday after the company announced it put a clinical hold on its COViNOX Study of ONOpulse for the treatment of COVID-19.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) fell 16.4% to close at $9.76.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) dipped 16.1% to close at $9.31.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) fell 15.5% to close at $26.19.
- SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) shares declined 14% to close at $27.62.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 13.6% to close at $2.28 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) declined 13.2% to close at $4.26.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) fell 12.5% to close at $4.36.
- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG) declined 11.1% to close at $29.93 after the company filed for offering of 4.9 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 10.9% to close at $2.37.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) dropped 10.6% to close at $16.05.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) fell 10.4% to close at $17.02 after various analysts initiated coverage on the stock.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) dropped 10.3% to close at $125.52. Kodiak Sciences last week priced its $560.9 million common stock offering.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) declined 10% to close at $0.1840 after surging around 20% on Friday.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares declined 9.1% to close at $32.48 after reporting Q3 results.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) fell 8.8% to close at $14.60 after Roth Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target from $17 per share.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) declined 8.5 % to close at $3.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported final results of exchange offers for all outstanding series of its preferred stock.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 7.1% to close at $3.95 after reporting results for the fourth quarter.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) fell 6.5% to close at $3.76 after gaining around 5% on Friday.
