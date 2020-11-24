Market Overview

Elon Musk Surpasses Bill Gates To Become World's Second Richest
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 24, 2020 4:59am   Comments
Thanks to Tesla, Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) 6.59% surge on Monday, its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has become the world's second-richest person, surpassing Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates, according to Bloomberg.

What Happened: Musk is ranked second with a fortune of $127.9 billion, followed by Bill Gates with $127.7 billion in wealth, in Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

The Tesla CEO, who started the year as the thirty-fifth richest on the list, has added $100 billion in 2020, the largest addition to the net worth of any in the list of world's 500 richest people. More than three-quarters of his wealth is comprised of Tesla shares, which have grown a massive 523.7% year-to-date.

Bloomberg also noted that Gates' ranking would have been higher had he not donated more than $27 billion to his foundation since 2006. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) chief Jeff Bezos is still the world's richest with a fortune of $182 billion.

Why It Matters: Though this year has been good for Tesla's stock, it can get even better in 2021. Tesla stands to gain from its inclusion in the S&P 500 index. 

On one side, the EV maker has been a target for short sellers, but on the other, it has also received $578 and $1,000 price targets by analysts.

Price Action: TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.92% to $537.11 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bill Gates Bloomberg electric vehiclesNews Entrepreneurship Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

