Tesla Rolls Out Firmware Update After Hacker Discovers Model X Security Flaw

A Belgian security researcher has discovered a flaw to overwrite and hijack the firmware of the key fobs in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model X, effectively allowing the hacker to steal and take control of the car that's not on the latest software update, Electrek reports.

What Happened: Lennert Wouters is a security researcher at Belgian university KU Leuven. He claims to have a series of hacks that can get around the Model X's improved cryptography security feature, unlocking the keyless entry system.

According to Wouters, the attack takes minutes to execute and requires inexpensive gear. He discovered and informed Tesla of the bug in mid-August.

Wouters published his findings after Tesla began to roll out an over-the-air software update version 2020.48 to all its Model X cars this week.

Why It Matters: Tesla has a good relationship with hackers and has a bug report bounty program, with a maximum payout of $15,000 after an increase in 2018. The Elon Musk-led company has ramped up its security team over the years and its relationship with hackers through participation in hacking conferences.

Model X key fobs hack is Wouters' third Tesla hack in three years, according to ZDNet. He published two other Tesla hacks in 2018 and 2019.

Price Action: TSLA shares rose 6.58% to $521.85 on Monday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia