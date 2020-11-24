Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla FSD Beta 5 Coming In Few Days With Significant Improvement, Musk Says
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 24, 2020 4:31am   Comments
Share:
Tesla FSD Beta 5 Coming In Few Days With Significant Improvement, Musk Says

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced Monday that the automaker’s full self-driving feature's next beta version would be released in a “few days.”

What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that FSD Beta 5 would be “coming out in a few days,” and added that the "improvement should be significant.”

Musk admitted that Tesla was still far from a video in and control out scenario.

FSD beta testers have been appreciative of the software and have expressed optimism that self-driving vehicles would soon be a reality. 

Musk’s comments on Twitter came in response to a Teslarati article that gauged the capabilities of Tesla’s full-self driving software, particularly in relation to inner-city driving.

Why It Matters: The Palo Alto, California-based electric vehicle company began rolling out the beta version of its FSD software in October, taking a “slow” and “cautious” approach. 

Tesla raised the price of the FSD feature from $8,000 to $10,000 after the beta was released.

This month, the automaker said it would next release the software in Canada and Norway. Tesla is also expanding the FSD beta program to states like Michigan and Illinois.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed EV startup Rivian says all its vehicles will come with a free of cost driver assistance system

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 6.58% at $521.85 on Monday and rose 1.56% to $530 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Rolls Out Firmware Update After Hacker Discovers Model X Security Flaw
EV Stocks Continue Rally As Short Sellers Question Valuations
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Understanding Tesla's Unusual Options Activity
Tesla To Use LG Chem Batteries For China-Made Model Y: Report
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs FSDNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com