Tesla FSD Beta 5 Coming In Few Days With Significant Improvement, Musk Says

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced Monday that the automaker’s full self-driving feature's next beta version would be released in a “few days.”

What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that FSD Beta 5 would be “coming out in a few days,” and added that the "improvement should be significant.”

Musk admitted that Tesla was still far from a video in and control out scenario.

We’re still far from simply video in, control out. The biggest game-changer, currently underway at Tesla, is 360 degree, high fps video for labeling, training & inference. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2020

FSD beta testers have been appreciative of the software and have expressed optimism that self-driving vehicles would soon be a reality.

Musk’s comments on Twitter came in response to a Teslarati article that gauged the capabilities of Tesla’s full-self driving software, particularly in relation to inner-city driving.

Why It Matters: The Palo Alto, California-based electric vehicle company began rolling out the beta version of its FSD software in October, taking a “slow” and “cautious” approach.

Tesla raised the price of the FSD feature from $8,000 to $10,000 after the beta was released.

This month, the automaker said it would next release the software in Canada and Norway. Tesla is also expanding the FSD beta program to states like Michigan and Illinois.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed EV startup Rivian says all its vehicles will come with a free of cost driver assistance system.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 6.58% at $521.85 on Monday and rose 1.56% to $530 in the after-hours session.