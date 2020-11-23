Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 23, 2020 5:24pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 guidance.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares are trading higher. Hearing Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $25 price target.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) shares are trading higher after the company reported it received FDA clearance for a three-minute TouchStar treatment protocol.
  • Fuwei Films (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 sales were up year over year.

Losers

  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares are trading lower after the company reported FY20 EPS and sales were down year over year.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock. No terms were disclosed.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

