62 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) jumped 120.9% to $4.7050 after the company said it would work with fast food restaurants to install EV chargers.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares jumped 64.6% to $2.5351 after jumping around 28% on Friday.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) climbed 62.6% to $2.0650 after jumping 14% on Friday.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) gained 55.7% to $7.30 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) jumped 47% to $1.37 after jumping over 27% on Friday. Ferroglobe is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 24.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 46% to $8.07 amid positive vaccine news from AstraZeneca.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) climbed 41.1% to $8.55 after jumping 101% on Friday.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) climbed 37.5% to $34.79 after climbing around 17% on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) climbed 37.5% to $4.66 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) climbed 36.2% to $23.16. Arrival, a U.K. electric vehicle company, last week said it is going public via CIIG Merger.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) rose 34.4% to $37.12.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) surged 33.6% to $5.77.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 33.3% to $6.25 amid positive vaccine news from AstraZeneca.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) climbed 31.8% to $3.40 following a 20% surge on Friday.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares climbed 29.5% to $29.35 after surging around 24% on Friday. Blink Charging, last week, announced a cable management solution for use with its electric vehicle charging stations.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 29.3% to $1.3950 after gaining about 23% on Friday. Orbital Energy posted downbeat quarterly results last week.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 28.6% to $3.64.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) shares climbed 24.2% to $11.82.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) gained 22.6% to $66.15.
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) jumped 22.2% to $16.36 after the company agreed to be acquired for $16.25 per share.
- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) gained 22.2% to $31.96 after jumping around 6% on Friday.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 22% to $14.71. Kandi Technologies shares dipped 16% on Friday after the company priced a $100 million registered direct offering of roughly 8.85 million units at $11.30 per unit.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) surged 21.9% to $4.12.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) surged 21% to $29.91.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) gained 20.7% to $2.765.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) surged 20.7% to $6.97.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) rose 20.3% to $9.73 after climbing over 30% on Friday.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) gained 19.4% to $3.87.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 19.1% to $3.00. Aurora Mobile, last week, announced a partnership with Lilith Games.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) climbed 18.8% to $3.60 after climbing around 20% on Friday. The9 is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on December 22, 2020.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) gained 18.8% to $3.40. Trinity Biotech reported Q3 results last week.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) surged 18.2% to $51.81 amid vaccine optimism following data from AstraZeneca.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares jumped 18% to $10.68 amid vaccine optimism following data from AstraZeneca.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) climbed 17.7% to $3.4469. BIO-Key International, last week, announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 16.8% to $6.37 after jumping over 20% on Friday..
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) climbed 16.7% to $0.1967 after dropping over 41% on Friday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 16.4% to $5.15. Nano Dimension shares fell 24% on Friday after the company priced a $100 million direct offering of 25 million shares at $4 per ADS.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) climbed 16.4% to $2.79 after surging around 22% on Friday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 16.2% to $4.9750 after gaining 22% on Friday. Canaan is scheduled to report Q3 earnings on November 30.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) gained 15.9% to $27.41. Needham maintained FuboTV with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $30.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) climbed 15.2% to $3.5010.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 14.8% to $1.1710.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 14.4% to $5.18 after climbing around 19% on Friday. The company, last week, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 12.2% to $3.9050 after climbing over 8% on Friday.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) rose 8.8% to $13.60. Longview Acquisition shares climbed over 26% on Friday after Butterfly Network announced it will go public through a SPAC merger with Longview.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares rose 8.4% to $10.36 after surging around 10% on Friday.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) gained 8.4% to $26.42 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $30 price target.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) rose 8.3% to $14.30.
Losers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares dipped 19.6% to $7.06 after the company announced it put a clinical hold on its COViNOX Study of ONOpulse for the treatment of COVID-19.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) fell 16.4% to $3.35. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported final results of exchange offers for all outstanding series of its preferred stock.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) dipped 15.3% to $2.2350 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG) fell 14% to $28.97 after the company filed for offering of 4.9 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) dropped 12.9% to $10.16.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares fell 11.5% to $31.64 after reporting Q3 results.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) dropped 11.2% to $9.85.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 11% to $0.1819 after surging around 20% on Friday.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) dropped 10.3% to $4.465.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) dropped 10.5% to $4.39.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) fell 8.4% to $14.65 after Roth Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target from $17 per share.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) fell 7.4% to $3.72 after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) fell 7.2% to $0.5550. Artelo Biosciences announced that on November 17, the company received a written notice from Nasdaq indicating that the company is not in compliance with certain listing rule.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 6.6% to $3.97 after reporting results for the fourth quarter.
