Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

On Monday morning, 204 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(AMEX: ENSV). HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 1384.73% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are as follows:

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares hit a yearly high of $525.15. The stock traded up 5.93% on the session.

