Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.
Points of Interest:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (NYSE: CHL).
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $29.95. Shares traded down 1.12%.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.26. The stock traded down 5.95%.
- Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) shares made a new 52-week low of $572.91 on Monday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 32.6%.
