Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2020 10:45am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (NYSE: CHL).
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $29.95. Shares traded down 1.12%.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.26. The stock traded down 5.95%.
  • Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) shares made a new 52-week low of $572.91 on Monday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 32.6%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

