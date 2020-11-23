Weight Watchers Launches Personalized Wellness Program

WW International (NYSE: WW), formerly known as Weight Watchers, has launched a holistic approach to weight loss, with a personal approach to help with stress eating.

What Happened: The company has launched myWW+, which aims to offer a more holistic approach to weight loss and wellness that focuses on food, activity, mindset and sleep — pillars of health that have a measurable impact on success.

Weight Watchers myWW+ offers members a plan that works best for them with new tools designed to make weight loss easier. Members can review how their week went and automatically receive a progress report to see the full picture related to food, activity, mindset and sleep.

The app still includes popular features, such as food, water and activity trackers; the barcode scanner; and Connect, WW's members-only digital community.

The Company: WW International is a leading player in the $60-billion-plus global weight-management industry.

As of September, the company had 900,000 active meeting subscribers worldwide run by over 8,000 meeting coaches and 3.8 million active digital subscribers.

The company encourages healthy weight loss through exercise, nutrition and portion control, with aspirations of evolving into a more holistic health and wellness provider. WW also offers an online 24/7 expert chat and personal coaching weight management solutions.

WW Price Action: WW International shares were trading up 8.49% to $29.77 at last check Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.19 and a 52-week low of $9.75.