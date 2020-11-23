40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) shares rose 36.7% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares rose 35.7% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Friday.
- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) rose 28.1% to $33.50 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Friday.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 23.8% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 101% on Friday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 22.4% to $3.71 in pre-market trading after climbing around 20% on Friday. The9 is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on December 22, 2020.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) rose 20.4% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after surging around 22% on Friday.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) rose 18.8% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Friday.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) rose 18% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after jumping over 27% on Friday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 17.7% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) rose 17.1% to $19.90 in pre-market trading. Arrival, a U.K. electric vehicle company, last week said it is going public via CIIG Merger.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 16.1% to $4.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Friday. Canaan is scheduled to report Q3 earnings on November 30.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 16.1% to $6.33 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Friday..
- CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) rose 15.1% to $2.97 in pre-market trading followinga. 20% surge on Friday.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) rose 14.2% to $28.90 in pre-market trading after climbing around 17% on Friday.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 14% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after climbing over 8% on Friday.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) rose 13.6% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares rose 12.8% to $11.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of Zokinvy (lonafarnib) for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome and processing-deficient Progeroid Laminopathies.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 12.8% to $1.15 in pre-market trading.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) rose 12.7% to $9.12 in pre-market trading after climbing over 30% on Friday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 11.6% to $3.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on monday.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) rose 11.1% to $13.89 in pre-market trading. Longview Acquisition shares climbed over 26% on Friday after Butterfly Network announced it will go public through a SPAC merger with Longview.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 10.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after climbing around 19% on Friday. The company, last week, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) rose 10.1% to $0.5990 in pre-market trading.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 9.3% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after gaining about 23% on Friday. Orbital Energy posted downbeat quarterly results last week.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 8.8% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 8.4% to $4.80 in pre-market trading. Nano Dimension shares fell 24% on Friday after the company priced a $100 million direct offering of 25 million shares at $4 per ADS.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 8.3% to $3.67 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% on Friday.
- Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) rose 7.5% to $13.70 in pre-market trading. Gores Metropoulos shares jumped over 20% on Friday after Luminar Technologies announced a deal with Mobileye to supply Luminar lidar for the company's Autonomous Vehicle Series solution.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) rose 7.1% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Friday. The company posted a Q3 loss last week.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 7.1% to $12.91 in pre-market trading. Kandi Technologies shares dipped 16% on Friday after the company priced a $100 million registered direct offering of roughly 8.85 million units at $11.30 per unit.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares rose 6.2% to $10.15 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Friday.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) rose 4.3% to $540.88 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 14.4% to $0.1750 in pre-market trading after surging around 20% on Friday.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) fell 11.4% to $3.56 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 11% to $0.15 in pre-market trading after dropping over 41% on Friday.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 8.2% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the fourth quarter.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) fell 6.4% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Artelo Biosciences announced that on November 17, the company received a written notice from Nasdaq indicating that the company is not in compliance with certain listing rule.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NYSE: APM) shares fell 6.4% to $2.18 in pre-market trading. Aptorum Group is scheduled to hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders on December 9, 2020.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) fell 6.1% to $2.75 in pre-market trading. BIO-Key International, last week, announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares fell 5.1% to $33.90 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas